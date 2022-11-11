Country show returns to Palo where longtime tradition began

PALO—Saturday Night Country...LIVE! is back home at the Loon Lake Community Center where its predecessor, the Range Country Show, began decades ago. “We’re happy to be out there,” said Sue Marolt, who with her husband Bill Marolt, is involved in the show. The show for many years took place at the Merritt Elementary School in Mountain Iron.

This Saturday, November 12, features The Hutter Bunch, a popular Iron Range country and bluegrass band. The show starts at 7 p.m., with a supper from 5 to 6 p.m. of sloppy joes, chips, pickles and cake and “a chance to say hello again,” Sue Marolt said. “We want to welcome people in.”

