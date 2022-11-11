Country show returns to Palo where longtime tradition began

PALO—Saturday Night Country...LIVE! is back home at the Loon Lake Community Center where its predecessor, the Range Country Show, began decades ago. “We’re happy to be out there,” said Sue Marolt, who with her husband Bill Marolt, is involved in the show. The show for many years took place at the Merritt Elementary School in Mountain Iron.
This Saturday, November 12, features The Hutter Bunch, a popular Iron Range country and bluegrass band. The show starts at 7 p.m., with a supper from 5 to 6 p.m. of sloppy joes, chips, pickles and cake and “a chance to say hello again,” Sue Marolt said. “We want to welcome people in.”
Admission to the show is $7 and free for those 14 and younger. Supper is $5.
Attendance at the October show, with music by Jitters Plus, was 85.
The band Old Guys Rule will perform at the December show. The group includes Bill Marolt, Charlie Stupca, Larry Koski, Holly Kloepfer, Lanny Nachtmann, Pat LeLoup with guest artists Mesabi East student JoJo Knapper and Hugh Leasure.
Bill Marolt’s son Ben Marolt is the chairman of the show, Ron Dahl co chairman. Sue Marot secretary and Mike Koenigsberg treasurer.
Sue Marolt wrote in a history of the show, “In February 2020 Saturday Night Country...LIVE! celebrated its 20th year of bringing talented
local musicians to the stage for an evening of family friendly entertainment and sharing its message about the importance of music in our lives, and in our schools. Over the years, SNCL was a showcase for great music and an opportunity for folks to gather. That evening’s show included Music in the Hall by Willow River, and a main stage show by Mudhen Creek with guest performer JoJo Knapper. When
the evening was done, the audience went home, the trailers were loaded, and the crew left with plans to get together again for the March show. But this was to be the last show of the 20th season, it was the beginning of a pandemic lock down.
“Over the next year, SNCL mourned the passing of its longtime chairman, Tom LeTourneau, in addition to others who had been part of the SNCL family for many years. It was uncertain whether the show could continue, and at an executive board meeting of the remaining officers, it was decided to explore a return to the stage. Over the past few years, the Embarrass Region Fair has invited
and hosted Saturday Night Country Live! performers to the stage, and in the spring of 2022, the membership held a meeting to determine next steps.
“It was about that same time that the Town of White had put out a call to area groups who might want to utilize the Loon Lake Community Center (formerly Palo School) for their events. The price was right, the venue was right and included the use of a kitchen and dining hall, gymnasium with good seating and a stage
that was about 10 feet from the door, with plenty of accessible space, and good parking near the door. A proposal was made to the Town of White to try out the venue for the months of October, November and December of 2022, to see if interest in the show could be rekindled after such a long break. The township was very supportive and has been very helpful in navigating the process of returning to the stage. Even though there are no guarantees, there is hope, that where a fine country music show once filled the halls with people and the air with music, it could happen again, for a good cause.” Saturday Night Country...LIVE! is a 501 c3 organization, with a mission to support music in the schools. For more information, call Sue Marolt at 218-428-1823.
