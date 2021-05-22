CHISHOLM – A working session involving members of the Chisholm City Council and EMTs from the Chisholm Ambulance Service on Thursday engaged in a two-hour long dialogue about the transition from a hybrid model to a city-run ambulance service.
The city council recently voted to allow its current contract with Longyear, Inc. dba Chisholm Ambulance Service to expire at the end of this year and to move toward a city-run ambulance service.
Mayor John Champa told the EMTs that the purpose of the working session on Thursday was to hear their concerns. The mayor went on to say that the decision that has been made thus far is for the city to take over the ambulance service on Jan. 1.
“The rest right now is speculation,” Champa said.
The sticking point between the city and Longyear, Inc. has mainly been about retaining control of the ambulance license. A subcommittee of the city council rejected an offer by Longyear, Inc. for $24,000 to purchase both ambulance vehicles, equipment housed within the ambulances and the ambulance license.
Under the current contract between the City of Chisholm and Longyear, Inc., the city owns both of the ambulance vehicles and equipment within, and the city holds the ambulance license for Chisholm Ambulance Service. In addition the city pays Longyear, Inc. $5,724.25 per month, according to the city clerk’s office.
Champa told EMTs on Thursday a key component to a successful city-run ambulance service is to hire a quality ambulance director and medical director and to retain as many EMTs as possible.
“So we wanted to get you involved with us as early as possible, because we want to hear your concerns,” Champa said.
Roland Shoen, Operations Manager and EMT with Longyear Inc. on Thursday read off a list of questions he compiled with input from his fellow EMTs at Chisholm Ambulance. Throughout the evening, Shoen and the EMTs present shared information on how Chisholm Ambulance service currently provides basic life support service to residents of Chisholm and the surrounding area.
Co-Interim City Administrators Stephanie Skraba and Eileen Zah expressed appreciation for the EMTs and their dedication to their community. The two also acknowledged at this point the city does not have a lot of answers.
“First of all I want to thank you for the service you have given,” Skraba said. “...To take those calls and do what you do is very valuable to the community.”
Zah echoed her sentiments.
“It’s really about hearing your concerns, your ideas and hearing your questions — it’s really about representing you in this process,” Zah told the EMTs.
One thing that was confirmed during the conversion on Thursday is that current EMTs would need to go through the hiring process with the city.
“We have to hire you in order to pay you,” Champa said. “We don’t know what that looks like.”
Champa said a job description for an on-call EMT also needs to be designed.
One of the first things the city council needs to do in order to move forward is hire a person to the position of ambulance director, according to Champa. They plan to take up the position at their next meeting on May 26.
Another key position the city will need to fill is the medical director. Shoen said Dr. William Durie, the longtime medical director for Chisholm Ambulance Service, is not planning on continuing in his current capacity regardless of who owns the service.
Throughout the evening, the EMTs present talked about the tight-knight “family” that exists with the current ambulance service.
Jeannie Quirk, an EMT with nearly 30 years with Chisholm Ambulance on Thursday acknowledged she and the other EMTs are scared of not knowing what a city-run ambulance service would look like and the potential impact it would have on the community.
There was much support voiced from the EMTs for the city to consider purchasing the electronic scheduling system that Longyear Inc. uses for the ambulance service. The scheduling system is available to EMTs on their cell phones and includes ambulance protocol and scheduling information. With the ability to schedule in as small as half hour blocks, the current system also allows flexibility to meet the EMTs’ schedules while helping to ensure there are no gaps in service.
At one point during the evening, Quirk provided a number of expenses related to the ambulance service for councilors to consider.
“I think you guys are opening up a can of worms,” Quirk told the council.
Quirk also questioned whether councilors had a backup plan in case the city-run ambulance service does not work out.
“It might, or it might not,” she said.
Zah asked if the EMTs had a “wish list.”
In response, Justin Bakkethun, one of the EMTs encouraged the city not to bring in a director who would micromanage the ambulance service.
“Let us do what we do best,” Bakkethun said.
Steve Zalec, a charter member of the Chisholm Ambulance Service said he feels the board of directors for the ambulance service is capable of handling any issues in house.
Quirk agreed, saying the board serves as a human resource department of sorts.
As the discussion progressed on Thursday, the EMTs shared information on how the Chisholm Ambulance operates as a basic life support ambulance service. They also questioned if the city planned to keep the service the same, or if they were looking at adding additional services such as transports. They also encouraged the city to seek out more information on how the different types of insurance companies reimburse for ambulance calls.
The EMTs also talked about the benefits of keeping the ambulance service in its current building, which is currently owned by Longyear, Inc. Having a space dedicated for EMT training and storing secure documents were mentioned as benefits, along with a wash bay at the current building.
Several questions remain including how many EMTs the city plans to hire, what the rate of pay will be, where will the city house the ambulance vehicles, and more. The mayor and councilors and the two co-administrators acknowledged they learned a lot during the working session.
Champa said the plan is to continue the dialogue with the EMTs as the planning process moves forward.
