CHISHOLM—The Chisholm City Council took action on two items related to its public safety department at its regular meeting last Wednesday.

Following the city’s hiring policy, the council appointed a committee consisting of City Clerk Stephanie Skraba, Deputy Clerk Eileen Zah, City Councilor Cheyenne Mikkola-Rahja and City Councilor Marty Halverson to interview applicants for the ambulance director/public safety director position.

