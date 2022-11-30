CHISHOLM—The Chisholm City Council took action on two items related to its public safety department at its regular meeting last Wednesday.
Following the city’s hiring policy, the council appointed a committee consisting of City Clerk Stephanie Skraba, Deputy Clerk Eileen Zah, City Councilor Cheyenne Mikkola-Rahja and City Councilor Marty Halverson to interview applicants for the ambulance director/public safety director position.
At a special meeting the week prior, the council accepted the resignation of Jessica Davis, who accepted a position out of the area. The council appointed Peyton Johnson as an interim for the position at that same meeting.
The council also set a public meeting for 5 p.m. December 14, in the council chambers to discuss the public safety building project. Skraba said the meeting follows requirements of a United States Department of Agriculture loan.
The council also took up the following other matters on Wednesday.
• Reappointed Jeannie Quirk for a three-year term on the Chisholm Hibbing Airport Authority.
• Appointed Jedediah Holewa to a four-year term on the Central Iron Range Sanitary Sewer District (CIRSSD) Board. Holewa was recently elected to serve on the city council and is currently a member of the Chisholm Public Utilities Commission (PUC).
• Authorized the city clerk to apply for a grant from the Iron Range Resources (IRRR) demolition program. The funds would go toward additional internal demolition at 19 West Lake St., according to Skraba.
• Adopted a resolution to approve 2023 assessments.
• Heard preliminary information on a community action lab for small towns offered through the Blandin Foundation. Skraba said she just recently received the information and plans to bring the matter before the council again in the near future.
• Went into a closed session to discuss pending litigation.
