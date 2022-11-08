COOK—The transition from sign language interpreter to poet was rather natural for Darlys Jacobson, of Cook.
After all, both sign language and poetry are about “condensing everything,” the new author explained on a recent day. “You just take the words that you need.”
Jacobson, who lived for 40 years in Virginia, 25 of those working as an American Sign Language interpreter in the schools, recently published her first book of poetry, “I Choose Joy.”
“Joy is an all-encompassing word that also means ‘delight,’ ‘appreciation,’ and ‘comfort,’” she said. “My goal is to find joy in all things.”
And her 307 pages of poetry cover a variety of topics. Jacobson describes her poems as a “close-up observation into the depths of all things”—“ordinary things,” such as growing up in the country, sending children off to school, and “missing our parents.”
“Finding joy in ‘delight’ is easy,” she said. But finding joy during difficult times, “is a work of art.” Poems deal with some of those darker times in life, including aging, death and helping friends and family through cancer.
Writing takes “many steps,” Jacobson said. “The first step is observation.”
Growing up as the seventh child in a family of 10 kids, Jacobson spent many years observing others. In fact, she said, people would often say, “she barely talks.”
Sign language has a similar quality, she noted. “You do not talk with a (spoken) voice.” It is a silent form of communication, “parallel to poetry.”
Jacobson said ideas for poems “are dancing around my head at all times.” Her biggest challenge is finding something on which to take down those ideas. “I’ve written words on tree bark, napkins, my hand, my purse, the edge of a menu, plastic tablecloths, you name it.”
There are other times she gets overly caught up in research, which she says is also an important part of writing. “Sometimes I get so deep into the research I don’t get back to my writing.”
Jacobson’s husband and two daughters have supported her throughout her publishing journey, she said. When they read or listen to a poem she is working on, “all I need to know will be told on their face.”
Writing is much like playing a piano, the author added. “It can be monotonous and back-breaking, but practice every day is the only way to get proficient.”
The new book’s first poem, titled, “A Musical Instrument,” likens writing to music:
“As we sit around; the table at our writing group; I hear pens on paper; forming words; and sentences. I hear a heavy line being drawn; down the page. Then I hear words; being written again; soft, flirty, airy. I see smiles on faces. I close my eyes; and I can hear the flow of rhythm; metered in my pulse. You must pay close attention. Listen. The music is the pen; and the song is in the words; written on the paper.”
Jacobson said she is “half-way through my second book,” slated to also be published by Christian Faith Publication, by the end of next year.
“I’m one of the lucky ones who really loved her job,” she said of being an interpreter. “I was really blessed with that.”
Jacobson is now finding similar joy in writing.
She hopes others pick up on that, too. After all, poems “have color,” she said. “When you read poetry, the brain’s right hemisphere lights up like a Christmas tree.”
And that is a very joyful thing.
“I Choose Joy” can be found on amazon.com, barnesandnoble.com or purchased by emailing Jacobson at redpenpoetry@gmail.com.
