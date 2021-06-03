Meet Wilber. He is an adult male American Staffordshire mix. This handsome and cuddly guy would love a home and people of his own. Please call or stop by to see him today!
Meet Odd Thomas. He is a wonderful cat that loves affection! He is the cuddliest guy you will ever meet! Please call or come visit him today!
Please call Contented Critters at 218-638-2153. Visit us at: 4986 Townline Road Makinen, MN. 55763. On the web: www.contentedcrittersmn.org; www.petfinder.com; or www.pets911.com
