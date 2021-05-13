Meet Spirit. This handsome boy is waiting for his forever home. He gets along well with other dogs and loves to play. Please come visit him.

Meet Callie. She is a beautiful young adult domestic shorthair. She is very sweet and has been at the shelter for 10 months and desperately wants to go home. Please come and visit this sweet girl today.

Please call Contented Critters at 218-638-2153. Visit us at: 4986 Townline Road Makinen, MN. 55763. On the web: www.contentedcrittersmn.org; www.petfinder.com; or www.pets911.com

