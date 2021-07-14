Zeda

This is Zeda. She is a young female domestic shorthair who would really love a lap to curl up in. She is shy at first, but warms up to you easily. Zeda is spayed and vaccinated as well as litter box trained. Please give us a call to set up an appointment to come and meet her!

Please call Contented Critters at 218-638-2153. Visit us at: 4986 Townline Road Makinen, MN. 55763. On the web: www.contentedcrittersmn.org; www.petfinder.com; or www.pets911.com

