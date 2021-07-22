CC dog of the week

This is Tennyson. He is a sweet senior Rottweiler who loves other dogs and kids. He is a very good boy who loves everyone. He is vaccinated and neutered. If you would like to meet Tennyson please call us @ (218)638-2153

Please call Contented Critters at 218-638-2153. Visit us at: 4986 Townline Road Makinen, MN. 55763. On the web: www.contentedcrittersmn.org; www.petfinder.com; or www.pets911.com

