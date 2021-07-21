Ebony and Raven

Meet Ebony and Raven. These are two handsome bonded brothers. They are very sweet and have been patiently waiting for their forever home for awhile now. Ebony and Raven are neutered and vaccinated.

Please call Contented Critters at 218-638-2153. Visit us at: 4986 Townline Road Makinen, MN. 55763. On the web: www.contentedcrittersmn.org; www.petfinder.com; or www.pets911.com

Meet Ebony and Raven. These are two handsome bonded brothers. They are very sweet and have been patiently waiting for their forever home for awhile now. Ebony and Raven are neutered and vaccinated.

Please call Contented Critters at 218-638-2153. Visit us at: 4986 Townline Road Makinen, MN. 55763. On the web: www.contentedcrittersmn.org; www.petfinder.com; or www.pets911.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments