Construction begins on $33.7 million elementary

VIRGINIA — Kraus-Anderson Duluth has begun construction on a new elementary school in Virginia for Rock Ridge Public Schools.
Designed by Cuningham Group in collaboration with the local design firm of ARI, the new 3-story, $33.7 million school will serve students in grades 3-6.
The 69,000-square-foot school will be attached to the existing gym building and will include a 2nd-floor outdoor learning patio above the main commons area. The school will feature collaborative learning spaces and open concept classrooms, and state-of-the-art technology with multiple interactive displays. The existing gymnasium and lobby also will be rebranded.
Outdoors, the school will include a new playground and park-like landscape and hardscape.
“The school board and Iron Range communities of Eveleth, Gilbert and Virginia have all combined their efforts and finances to provide the best possible facilities to support a modern education experience for their future generations,” said Patrick Gallagher, senior project manager for Kraus-Anderson.
Construction is expected to be completed at the end of 2024.
Roosevelt students will attend school at the Franklin Elementary School in Eveleth for the next two years until the project is done.
North Star Elementary School is among dozens of major K-12 construction projects KA will work on this year during its “Summer Sprint,” a critical, concentrated time during the summer months when school is not in session and when crews can perform work that ranges from new school construction to upgrades to deferred maintenance projects.
