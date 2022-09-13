Construction begins on $33.7 million elementary

An exterior rendering of the North Star Elementary shows what it will look like when construction is complete. North Star will replace the former Roosevelt Elementary.

 SUBMITTED

VIRGINIA — Kraus-Anderson Duluth has begun construction on a new elementary school in Virginia for Rock Ridge Public Schools.

Designed by Cuningham Group in collaboration with the local design firm of ARI, the new 3-story, $33.7 million school will serve students in grades 3-6.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments