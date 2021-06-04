Members of the Virginia High School class of 2021 stand at attention as the band plays to start Thursday night’s commencement in Virginia.
Virginia High School graduate Andrew Bird receives his diploma with his classmates during Thursday night’s commencement in Virginia.
Many members of the 2021 Virginia High School class used their caps to give a personal statement for a final time as high school students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.