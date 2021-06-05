CHS Class of 2021 bids farewell to high school
Chisholm graduates toss their caps in celebration on Friday in the courtyard outside of Chisholm High School.
Graduates take a moment to process that they are now officially done with high school after the commencement ceremony on Friday at Chisholm High School.
Chisholm School Board Directors Bob Rahja and Danielle Randa-Sauter present diplomas to the graduating class on Friday at Chisholm HIgh School.
•••
Eveleth-Gilbert class of 2021 graduation
Eveleth-Gilbert Senior Cadyn Esther Ann Krmpotich receives her diploma from Rock Ridge Director Matt Sjoberg during Friday night’s graduation ceremony. at the E-G High School. Looking on are Directors Brandi Lautigar and Bill Addy.
•••
HHS class of 2021 graduation
Members of the Hibbing High School class of 2021 walk across the stage one at a time to recieve their diploma’s Friday evening in Hibbing.
Members of the Hibbing High School senior choir perform on stage to open Friday night’s 2021 commencement ceremony.
The Hibbing High School class of 2021 toss their hats into the air to celebrate graduation Friday night in Hibbing.
• • •
MEHS class of 2021 graduation
Mesabi East High School graduates smile and pose for pictures after receiving their diploma’s during Saturday afternoon’s commencement ceremony in Aurora.
Members of the Mesabi East High School class of 2021 toss their caps into the air in celebration at the conclusion of Saturday’s commencement ceremony in Aurora.
