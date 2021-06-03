Earlier this week, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office announced the use of a confidential informant and DNA evidence led to the arrest of a Hibbing man suspected of killing his former landlord, Courtney Fenske, in 2017.
Newly obtained court documents show that county prosecutors charged 51-year-old Blake Andrew Stangel with second-degree murder, a crime which carries a maxium sentencing of 10 years in prison. Stangel is currently being held on a $100,000 bail at the county jail in Duluth. He is due in district court on June 10.
Nearly four years ago, a mail carrier contacted authorities to report that Fenske, 71, had not picked up her mail in several days, the complaint reads. Sheriff’s deputies found her dead while conducting a welfare check on Nov. 29, 2017 at her home at 11072 S. Townline Rd., a rural area just southeast of Hibbing. (A news release from the Sheriff’s Office names Fenske, while the complaint identifies her as C.F.)
At the time, deputies described finding cotton thermal pants tied around her face and neck and cotton rope wrapped around her wrists, the complaint reads. Sheriff’s deputies said she died between Nov. 26-27. A medical examiner conducted an autopsy and ruled her death a homicide “attributed to asphyxia due to ligature strangulation and smothering.” Law enforcement gathered DNA samples from the scene, but they were unable to find an initial suspect.
The case lingered until May 20 when a Grand Rapids Police Department detective told an investigator that a confidential informant told him that Stangel “was involved in the death of an elderly woman in Hibbing,” the complaint reads. The investigator contacted Stangel, whom he apparently knew rented from the woman.
Four days later, Hibbing police officers arrested Stangel on outstanding warrants, the complaint reads. Stangel “consented to provide” a DNA sample, which was sent the following day to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension crime lab. The BCA told the investigator on May 26 that Stangel’s “DNA matched the DNA that was found” on Fenske, along with the rope and fabric ligatures.
The apparent break in the case comes after the BCA and the Chisholm Police Department used DNA evidence to make an arrest in the 1986 rape and muder of Nancy Daugherty of Chisholm in July 2020.
After puzzling over the case for more than three decades, law enforcement pursued forensic genealogy measures to identify a suspect, Michael Allen Carbo Jr., of Chisholm. Officers then obtained his DNA they said matched samples at the crime scene and prosecutors charged him with intentional second-degree murder.
Carbo, now 53, is being held on a $1 million bail at the county jail in Duluth. He is scheduled to appear in district court on June 17.
