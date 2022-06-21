CHISHOLM — Fairview Range is partnering with Minnesota Discovery Center (MDC) to host a Youth Mental Health Night.
The event, now in its second year, takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at MDC. It’s free and open to youth of all ages and their families.
The goal of the event is to connect northland families with local and regional mental health resources and education to help promote healthy communities and living strategies while diminishing the stigma surrounding mental health, according to organizers.
Attendees will be able to enjoy a vendor scavenger hunt, food, live music, prizes, giveaways, a special BMX stunt performance by Ride Minnesota and even a bounce house as they discover local resources at the event.
Fairview Range President and CEO Jean MacDonnel said Fairview Range is proud to again partner with MDC for Youth Mental Health Night.
“As a healthcare organization, we know that youth mental health is a top priority in our community,” MacDonnel said in a press release. “We also know that COVID-19 has exacerbated many of the factors that contribute to poor mental health, so it is more important than ever to address the emerging needs of the community, while continuing to focus on healthy lifestyles. At Fairview Range, we remain committed to a community-wide focus on mental well-being and will continue to strive to improve the lives of the people we serve, both within our walls and beyond them.”
MDC Executive Director Donna Johnson said MDC is also excited to bring the event back this year.
“Last year we had a great turnout and received lots of positive feedback from participating vendors and people really seemed to have fun while learning about healthy living strategies and local mental health resources,” Johnson said. “This year’s event already has more than double the vendors and some exciting special guests and new performers that we hope will help us reach more people and raise awareness for the cause. As a non-profit, it is nice to be able to offer relevant programming and events like this that are free to vendors and the public, it’s our small way of helping create a healthier Minnesota.”
Dr. Glen Rebman, Medical Director of Behavioral Health for Fairview Range said Youth Mental Health Night aligns with a goal of Fairview Range to focus on youth mental health, and is a great event for people to come out for their own mental health and well-being, have fun and remove some of the barriers to connecting with resources.
Rebman said following last year’s event there were many connections made between families and resources — some that they weren’t aware existed in our area.
“One of the fun things is a lot of the positive feedback on access to stuff,” Rebman said. “We heard from multiple people throughout the year.”
Rebman noted that the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and the Children’s Hospital Association last year declared a national state of emergency for youth mental health.
While there’s a number of issues causing the crisis in youth mental health, Rebman said the pandemic exacerbated the situation, and even prior to the pandemic there was a lot of need and a lack of access to resources as providers for pediatric mental health are in very limited supply in some counties, especially rural areas.
“We are caring for young people with soaring rates of depression, anxiety, trauma, loneliness, and suicidality that will have lasting impacts on them, their families, and their communities,” it states in the declaration found on the AAP website, app.org. “We must identify strategies to meet these challenges through innovation and action, using state, local and national approaches to improve the access to and quality of care across the continuum of mental health promotion, prevention, and treatment.”
Rebman said the pandemic caused children to adapt to remote learning, and the stress of doing everything remote, and depending on a child’s social-economic abilities, school is often a place for food, safety, and well-being.
Reban said abuse increased during the pandemic and remains a concern.
A lack of social interaction also disrupted social connections, which Rebman said are big for middle school and high school students when they would typically find a friend group to identify with and start the normal phase of pulling away from their families and spending more time with their friends.
“Social connection is big for kids and they couldn’t see their friends as much,” he said.
The fact that the world is more connected than ever before through social media, is also hitting kids hard, according to Rebman.
“The longer kids spend on social media, the more likely they are to have depression and anxiety — technology becomes harmful,” he said.
This year’s event will feature a performance by Ride Minnesota – Mega Jump Motivational Experience — a BMX stunt show that incorporates narrative to help connect with the audience and support our goal of raising awareness about youth mental health.
A meet and greet with professional and collegiate hockey players Adam Johnson, former player for the Pittsburgh Penguins and Jarrett Lee of St. Thomas is also part of the lineup. They are planning on giving away two signed hockey sticks and will offer a signing session where attendees can get their personal sticks signed — so, don’t forget to bring your hockey stick.
JETZ Enterprises will also be on-site with a bouncy house raising funds to support local mental health programs with their ‘Jump for Healthy Communities’ initiative.
“Ride Minnesota is stoked to be heading up to the Chisholm to participate in this awesome event,” Dustin Grice, Founder/CEO, Daily Operations - Ride MN, Life Brand LLC said in the release. “We are especially excited to bring some high-flying action from Minnesota’s most talented freestyle BMX athletes, inspirational stories, free autograph cards, and even a chance for the kids to win a brand-new bike. One of our most talented riders is from the Iron Range, so being able to give back to the communities our riders are from is a great thing. We cannot wait to see everyone.”
More than 25 vendors from across Minnesota are scheduled to present during the event, including but not limited to: Fairview Behavioral Health, Fairview Primary Care, Boys and Girls Club of Hibbing, Recovery Alliance Duluth, Project Care, Northern Tranquility MHS, Lake View Behavioral Health, Range Mental Health, Essentia Health, Insight Counseling Virginia, Lutheran Social Service of MN Center for Changing Lives, Heartwood Center, First Call, Eir Med, Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Creative Solutions, Arrowhead Area Agency on Aging, ARDC, Lisa Hesse (Author), Accra, Mesabi Family YMCA, Sexual Assault Program of Northern St. Louis County, Smiles for Jake, St. Louis County Children’s Mental, United Way Northeast Minnesota, Giants Ridge, Iron Range Off-Road Cyclists, Redhead Mountain Bike Park, West Range Composite Mountain Bike Team.
Youth Mental Health Night will be held in conjunction with Bands, Brews, and BBQ’s at MDC offering a full food and beverage menu and live music by Jayne Mahovlich a.k.a. Jayne’s Jukebox Junkie. Tickets for the MDC Trolley, museum tours, and mini golf will also be available to purchase.
