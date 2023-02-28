COOK—You, the viewers of the Winter Wonderland Photo exhibit, March 2 to 31, will choose the best photos and decide the winner and runner-up of the contest. There are over sixty (60) photos to enjoy. Northwoods Friends of the Arts is located in Cook, MN on the main street at 210 S. River St. in the DreamWeaver Salon complex near Hwy 53. Open hours for photo voting and viewing of original works of art, crafts and gifts are Thurs. and Fri. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sat. the gallery opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 1 p.m..
Visitors to the Northwoods Friends of the Arts Gallery in Cook will determine the winners of the 2023 annual contest when voting begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 2 and concludes on Friday, March 31st at 1 p.m..
Reception: March 31, Friday at 5:30 p.m. the winners will be announced at a festive photo reception where you may meet and greet photography artists. All are welcome and bring your family. The photo with the most votes will receive a check for $100 and the runner-up winner will receive $50. Last year Heather Fealy won first place with her black cat photo, “Mr. Chomper” and Bill Conger was the runner up with his forest fire photo.
Support local artists. Join NWFA with a membership. Obtain an opportunity to display and sell your own artwork. NWFA offers reasonably priced art classes, concerts and other opportunities for all ages and talents. Classes for children are often free of charge. On Thursdays from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., the Woodcarvers Group meets and learns carving at NWFA Gallery. Open Art at the gallery meets on Monday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m…..Do art with other artists! No registration required.
