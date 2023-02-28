COOK—You, the viewers of the Winter Wonderland Photo exhibit, March 2 to 31, will choose the best photos and decide the winner and runner-up of the contest. There are over sixty (60) photos to enjoy. Northwoods Friends of the Arts is located in Cook, MN on the main street at 210 S. River St. in the DreamWeaver Salon complex near Hwy 53. Open hours for photo voting and viewing of original works of art, crafts and gifts are Thurs. and Fri. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sat. the gallery opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 1 p.m..

Visitors to the Northwoods Friends of the Arts Gallery in Cook will determine the winners of the 2023 annual contest when voting begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 2 and concludes on Friday, March 31st at 1 p.m..

