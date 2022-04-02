BIWABIK — Women veterans from across the region are invited to gather April 8-10 at Giants Ridge for United Way of Northeastern Minnesota (UWNEMN)’s third Women Veterans weekend retreat.
The retreat is organized by UWNEMN’s United for Veterans committee and staff with financial support from area VFW, American Legion, AMVETS, DAV, and Beyond the Yellow Ribbon groups and is designed to recognize women veterans for their service, bring women veterans together, and share information and resources.
“It is our privilege to organize this retreat once again,” said UWNEMN Executive Director Erin Shay. “It is so powerful to see women veterans in our region connect with a network they didn’t know existed.”
United for Veterans committee member Chris Magnusson encourages local women veterans to attend and learn about other women veterans living in the region.
“As surprising as it may be, there really are quite a few women veterans in the area,” she said, noting past retreats spurred the creation of the Northeastern Minnesota Women Veterans group which has grown to include more than 100 women.
The goal of the retreat is to "create a network of local women to support each other and share individual lessons learned as they adapt from military life to find housing, employment, and ever-growing circles of friends in the civilian world."
It is open to women veterans of all ages, from all branches of service, who served in all capacities.
“From those who served in World War II to those that served over the years in more peaceful times, to the women veterans coming home from Iraq and Afghanistan, the Women Veterans Unite retreat will honor each woman’s service and provide tools and resources applicable to their lives,” Magnusson said.
The retreat includes wellness activities like yoga and nature walks as well as fun activities like Mystery Bingo, pallet painting, jewelry making, live music, and more. A panel of veteran resource experts has been organized to help women navigate their different options, and keynote speaker Marine Corps veteran and life coach Hannah Holden will honor attendees’ military story while recognizing their inherent value as veterans and women.
Women interested in attending can register online, though the March 20 deadline has passed. Priority will be given to women veterans living or working within United UWNEMN’s service area for $50 which includes lodging, meals and activities.
Those residing outside of UWNEMN’s service territory will be placed on a waitlist and will be contacted closer to the retreat if space allows.
Proof of DD214 is required to register.
For more information and to register, visit www.unitedwaynemn.org or call 218-254-3329.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.