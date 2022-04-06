ONAMIA/CHERRY, Minn. — In an effort to balance the two subsection contests in Region 7A, the Rock Ridge speech team was reassigned to the south subsection while the Cherry team remained in the north subsection.
Both teams were victorious on Saturday in winning their respective subsection championships, finishing at the top of the ten participating schools in the south and the eight in the north. Rock Ridge advanced all twenty-two of their speakers to sections; Cherry, all seventeen of theirs.
Leading these two top 7A teams with individual championships: from Rock Ridge, Elijah Boe (Discussion), Saige Widmer and Sophie Statsman (Duo Interpretation), Azalea Ray (Extemporaneous Speaking), Brennan Muhich (Great Speeches), Dylan Celley (Poetry Interpretation), and Jaelyn Wright (Prose Interpretation); from Cherry, Lydia Kowarsch (Creative Expression), Samantha Barry (Discussion), Sidney Kowarsch (Informative), and Hannah Hoche (Poetry Interpretation).
Filling out the top three spots in each category of these subsection contests were the following: from Rock Ridge, Chrisy Louks (Creative Expression), Abbie Sundich (Discussion), Jake Bradach (Drama Interpretation), Ellie Norvitch (Extemporaneous Reading), Tyler Schriber (Extemporaneous Speaking), Rebecca Muster and Daisy Borden (Poetry Interpretation); from Cherry, Aunika Kempa (Creative Expression), Heidi Nelson and Sierra Laine (Duo Interpretation), Charlene Kowarsch (Great Speeches), Casey Johnson (Informative), Lorelei Riggle and Riley Sallee (Prose Interpretation),
Earning team sweepstakes points in the remainder of the qualifying spots were the following: from Rock Ridge, Alex Hartmark, Alley Anderson, Savanna Burnes, Jase Mutusza, Marian Louks, Sophia Peterson, Caterina Mutarelli, and Apres Surla; for Cherry, Rylyn Cooper, Joseph Smith, Landon Haugen, Jacelynne Stachovich, Kaelyn Nelson, Riley Hill, Madison
Lind, and Jasmine Hill.
Team captains for the Subsection 7A-South Champion, from Rock Ridge: Elijah Boe, Sophie Statsman, Jake Bradach, and Ellie Norvitch. The Wolverines are coached by Jason Ness (Head Coach) and assisted by Kaiti Rigstad and Jack Gritzmacher.
Team captains for the Subsection 7A-North Champion, from Cherry: Jacelynne Stachovich, Madison Lind, and Sydney Kowarsch. The Tigers are coached by Kristen Cooper (Head Coach) and assisted by Dana Hilde.
With these powerful local speech teams meeting up on Friday, with the rest of the section qualifiers, it will be determined who will advance to State (top three in each category) and which team will earn the Section 7A Championship.
