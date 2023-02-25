Last weekend here on the Years of Yore page, the important job of the blacksmith in the logging camps was introduced and will continue here today.
One of the most important jobs of the blacksmith was to keep the horses well-shod. To supply the millions of board feet of lumber demanded by the growing country, it has been estimated that over 10,000 horses were needed to skid the log loads to railway spurs or landings adjacent to lakes or river tributaries deemed accessible for floating logs downriver. So imagine the many horseshoes needed to keep all those horses comfortable and able to work.
There were also oxen that hauled timber out of the woods, though they were not used as extensively as horses for several reasons. The camp’s blacksmith had to create special shoes for the oxen.
The following article is a continuation of last weekend’s article written by J.C. “Buzz” Ryan. He grew up near Bemidji at the beginning of the 20th Century. His father worked in the logging industry as did Buzz. He later served as the long-time president of the State Forestry Employees Association, was active in the Society of American Foresters and the St. Louis County Historical Society. He was a prolific writer about the early logging industry in Minnesota and many of his articles were widely published in the 1960s and 1970s.
---
The logging industry was different from most others. There were no factories turning out jammers, log sleighs, drays, rut cutters and snow plows. All this equipment was made by the loggers themselves and to their own requirements. Castings for runners and bunks and shoes for runners were produced by foundries, but the actual making up of the equipment was done in the camps.
Men with broad axes hewed out the timber for the beams, bunks, runners and poles for the sleighs, and timbers for the jammers were cut in the woods and skidded to the camps where the “wood butchers” with axe and saw made them into the desired shapes. It was then the blacksmith who created the necessary iron work to build the jammers and sleighs.
Every company had its certain type of rut cutter, dray or sleigh, all made along the same general lines, but each just a little different than those of the other companies. Many old teamsters could look at a dray hitch or sleigh runner and tell you the blacksmith who made it.
Every camp, however small it was, had a blacksmith. I remember arriving at Charley Roberg’s camp east of Shaw (located east of Highway 53 between Cotton and Canyon) in the winter of 1922 and finding the only man in camp, since the others were out in the forest working, was the blacksmith in the blacksmith shop making up a toe ring for a canthook—and later was I surprised when the supper bell rang to find the blacksmith now in the kitchen dishing up our supper. Cook and blacksmith was the same man in this little camp!
Most people know that horses need shoes. Horses wear shoes for the same reason people do: protection of the foot. A horse that is working, whether that’s carrying a person or pulling a load of logs or anything in between, wear down their hooves more quickly than they do in the wild due to the added weight and added stress. A shoe adds durability and strength to the hoof. The familiar “U” shape of a particular horseshoe may need to be wider or longer than another one depending on the individual horse’s hoof.
A horse can balance standing on three legs while the farrier attaches the shoe. This is an important attribute of a horse.
Oxen were also used in lumbering. In Minnesota, oxen were most often found on the southern edges of the pine tree areas. When lumbering was done near to a river, oxen might also be used. Oxen were slow moving, powerful, and did not require as much to eat as the horses. Horses were favored in the northern areas as they could better handle the swamps, uneven ground, and longer trips from within an area being timbered to the nearest water source or railroad spur.
Oxen required less care and attention than horses did, but like the horses, oxen did require shoes. Because an ox has a cloven hoof, the “U” shaped shoe will not work. Instead, half-moon or banana-shaped shoes are fitted in symmetrical pairs to the ox’s hooves. These shoes may or may not also have calks on them, as with the horseshoes, to help give more “grab” to the animal as it works in snow and ice.
Unlike horses, oxen are not able to easily balance on three legs while the blacksmith shoes the fourth. Therefore, shoeing oxen was and still is more of an ordeal. In some countries it was (and still is) customary to throw the oxen to the ground, then lash the feet to a heavy wooden pole until the shoeing is complete. In other places, a strong framework of sturdy wooden beams is constructed and a cradle of slings is passed under the body of the ox. The animal is then raised off the ground and the feet are tied to a pole while the shoes are being attached. In England, this system is called a “crush” or trevis. Such systems are still used, though now they are typically made out of metal.
The simplest way to shoe an ox, and one used especially if the animal is docile, is to tie the animal’s horns to a strong post, thus tethering the animal in place, lift up the hoof to be shod and immediately place a sturdy log beneath a raised hoof. This gives the ox something to balance on with the log supporting the raised leg. However, an ox may also not be willing to stand this way for very long, so the blacksmith has to work quickly.
Each individual animal, whether it’s a horse or an ox, has a different personality. The blacksmith, and any assistants, needed to be able to deal with each animal. Keeping each animal healthy and able to work on four good legs was very important. It could be very difficult to replace an animal in the deep winter, far out in the forests. Every animal was very valuable to the camp.
By 1900, the use of oxen in the woods was pretty well past, and what few oxen were left in the Arrowhead were mostly used by farming families. Some of these were even trained with a bit in their mouths and a horse’s harness. This made them even more useful for clearing the land and hauling farm equipment. A good blacksmith could make wagon fittings and plows that would be hooked up to animals of any size.
I remember many of the good blacksmiths who worked many years in the lumber camps: William LeFever of the Deer River Logging Company, William Dewar of the Cloquet Tie and Post Company, Anton Sterle of the T.M. Partridge Cedar Company, Clint Howell of the Oliver Company—and many others.
But the most outstanding man of them all, in my opinion, was a Scotsman from the state of Maine by the name of Dunk McCharles, who worked nine years for the Crookston Lumber Company of Bemidji. It was said that if you gave him a piece of iron, an axe and a hammer, and turned him loose in the woods, he would come out with the best logging sleigh that ever ran on ice.
For a few years yet, forges will still glow and anvils still ring from the blows of the smith’s hammer. But the art of the blacksmith is rapidly disappearing from the modern scene, confined mostly to shoeing horses at the present time.
But in those early days of logging, the camp blacksmiths were some of the most important men in keeping the operations in high gear. And because of the conditions they worked under in remote lumber camps, these blacksmiths had to be some of the very best.
