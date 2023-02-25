Last weekend here on the Years of Yore page, the important job of the blacksmith in the logging camps was introduced and will continue here today.

One of the most important jobs of the blacksmith was to keep the horses well-shod. To supply the millions of board feet of lumber demanded by the growing country, it has been estimated that over 10,000 horses were needed to skid the log loads to railway spurs or landings adjacent to lakes or river tributaries deemed accessible for floating logs downriver. So imagine the many horseshoes needed to keep all those horses comfortable and able to work.

