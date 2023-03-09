COOK—This winter at the gallery Jody Feist coordinates the Open Art sessions each Monday night from 6 to 8 p.m.. Artists enjoy working together sharing ideas and solving problems with each other.

On Thursday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. Howard Hilshorst coordinates the wood carver group where they help beginners with their craft and share ideas.

