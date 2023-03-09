COOK—This winter at the gallery Jody Feist coordinates the Open Art sessions each Monday night from 6 to 8 p.m.. Artists enjoy working together sharing ideas and solving problems with each other.
On Thursday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. Howard Hilshorst coordinates the wood carver group where they help beginners with their craft and share ideas.
114 photos are on display during March! You, the viewers of the Winter Wonderland Photo exhibit, March 2 to 31, will choose the best photos and decide the winner ($100) and runner-up ($50) of the contest. Students were invited to enter the contest free of charge as usual.
In April the gallery will feature an exhibit of the art work of students from North Woods School beginning April 10th.
Northwoods Friends of the Arts is a non-profit membership arts organization located in Cook, MN on the main street at 210 S. River St. in the DreamWeaver Salon complex near Hwy 53. Memberships support the arts and allows artists to display and sell their artwork and attend classes at a discounted rate.
Open hours for photo voting and viewing of original works of art, crafts and gifts are Thurs. and Fri. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sat. the gallery opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 1 p.m.. Contact nwfamn.org@gmail.com for more information. Also check out FaceBook and Instagram as well as the NWFA website: WWW.NWFAMN.ORG.
