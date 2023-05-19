COOK—Seek out some uplifting thoughtful creations or art classes in Cook, MN at Northwoods Friends of the Arts, 210 S. River St. each Wed., Thurs. or Fri. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sat. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Use the website WWW.NWFAMN.ORG for more information. Monthly meetings are held at the gallery each 3rd Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m..

Annual Spring Art Expo June 7-23

