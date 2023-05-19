COOK—Seek out some uplifting thoughtful creations or art classes in Cook, MN at Northwoods Friends of the Arts, 210 S. River St. each Wed., Thurs. or Fri. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sat. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Use the website WWW.NWFAMN.ORG for more information. Monthly meetings are held at the gallery each 3rd Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m..
Annual Spring Art Expo June 7-23
Artists are invited to display their work at NWFA Gallery and take home the entire proceeds from the sales. The deadline to register is Sat., May 20th so call Alberta at 218 666-2153 to register or stop by the gallery.
The John Burley Exhibits in May in the Wolfe Den of the gallery
Introducing Artist, “Bur Oak” has donated beautiful landscape paintings to NWFA! Visit the classroom at NWFA gallery and see the exhibit called “Great Lakes Waters from Muddy Brushes” or “The Land of Glaciation, Great Lakes, Great Plains, Volcanic Ash, Ice and Snow”. See also his other exhibit, “ “Visions of the East: Cambodia, Indonesia, Japan, China, Thailand”.
CLASSES BEGIN MAY 20
There are class schedules available at the NWFA Gallery and the website. Here are the classes coming up soon:
Sat. May 20; 9-3: Watercolor Pouring—Linda Smith
Thurs., June 8; 12-2: Tie Dye—Kris Musto.
Thurs., June 15 & 16; 9 to 4: Watercolor: Messing With Masa—a 2 day workshop with Mary Beth Downs.
Fri., June 23; Haiku: Create a Journal & Write Haiku—Cecilia Rolando.
Sat., June 24; 10-2 Beginning Acrylic (Aboriginal style animals)—Lyn Reed.
See more classes on the website: www.nwfamn.org. Register by calling Alberta at 218 666-2153 or by Mail at NWFA, PO Box 44, Cook, MN 55723.
“Open Art” Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m.
Join other artists in the Wolfe Den classroom of NWFA gallery bringing your projects and supplies to share ideas with other artists. Experiment with new ideas with Jody Feist and other artists. No registration is required.
Cook Wood Carvers to Meet Each Thursday
On Thursdays from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., the Cook Woodcarvers Group meet at NWFA classroom, The Wolfe Den . A talented group of carvers meet and share the joy of carving on wood and help beginners by sharing experience and know how about tools and wood. Beginners are welcome without registration. Some tools are available, but participants should bring their own. Beginners are welcome! For information about the carvers contact Howard at 218 290-1391.
