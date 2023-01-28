What a Decade! 1948 – 1958

The exuberance of the era of the 1950s is captured for all time in this photo. It’s September 26, 1953. The Hibbing Junior College football team has just had a victory in their Homecoming game over Virginia Junior College. The final score: 13 -12. Coach Joe Milinovich can raise his hat to this great team who will end the season with 4 wins, 0 losses, and 1 tie, thus being crowned the Northern Junior College Conference champions.

 ~ PHOTO COURTESY OF HIBBING JUNIOR COLLEGE "COLLEGIAN" YEARBOOK 1954

As this year of 2023 really gets rolling, it’s interesting to look back several years to see what was happening “back then.”

The magazine “Ore, Iron and Men,” published for Oliver Iron Mining Company employees and their families from 1950 to 1963, preserves for us so much enlightening and entertaining information about those years. Not only do details about mining at that time emerge from the magazine, but the stories about the everyday life of miners and their families can be found in the pages as well.

