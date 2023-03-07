St. Louis County is seeking six people to serve on the Local Mental Health Advisory Council serving the northern part of the county. Ideal candidates include anyone who has lived experience of their own or through a loved one, anyone with professional training related to mental health, and those who are passionate about improving services in our community. A stipend is available for people with lived experience who serve on the advisory council.
The application deadline is April 3. The Local Mental Health Advisory Council meets on the third Thursday of each month from 4:30-6 p.m. Advisory council members are asked to commit to serve on the council for two years. There is a separate advisory council serving the southern part of St. Louis County, though additional volunteers are not needed for this group at this time.
The advisory council started in the fall of 2020 with the goal of bringing together diverse perspectives on mental health to improve mental health services in our communities. The group works to identify existing resources, and provide recommendations to St. Louis County Public Health and Human Services regarding changes, additions and improvements needed to local mental health services for children and adults.
More information about the work of the Local Advisory Council and a link to apply can be found online at stlouiscountymn.gov/lac.
