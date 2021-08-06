HIBBING — Thanks to a concerted effort by a group of volunteers, bees, butterflies and other hummingbirds now have a new garden to feed at in Hibbing.
“My hope is that the garden will enhance Hibbing and pay tribute to our Finnish ancestors,” Debbie Barker, organizer of the group Spruce Up Hibbing wrote in a press release.
It was while reading posts from a Facebook group called A Better Hibbing related to how Hibbing could be improved that Barker said inspired her to be part of the solution.
“I love to garden, so I felt I could add a garden to help beautify Hibbing,” Barker wrote.
Barker, who grew up in the Greenhaven area, recalled as a child she and her friends often played by a Finnish monument rock on 31st Street and 1st Avenue.
While driving to work one day, Barker said she felt the monument would be the perfect place to plant the pollinator garden.
Barker presented a vision board to James Bayliss, a Hibbing City Councilor, and her plan was ultimately approved, and the Sprucing Up Hibbing social media page was created.
The Sprucing Up Hibbing page was met with overwhelming response from people wanting to volunteer. Before long donations to help pay for the list of flowers Barker compiled also began to pour in.
In the press release, Barker explained the purpose behind the pollinator garden, that she said is designed with specific nectar and pollen producing perennial plants that attract pollinating insects, such as bees and butterflies.
“It’s a natural habitat area where the insects can nest, rest and forage,” Barker wrote.
The Milkweed plant planned for the garden is the only plant that the Monarch Butterfly will lay its eggs on.
Barker said the flowers selected for the pollinator garden are varieties that bloom from spring through fall with flower heads left behind in the winter for birds to feast on.
“No pesticides are allowed in this garden,” Barker added.
