The following list of marriage license applications for the month of June were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office in Virginia
Joshua Sherman and Alanna Drift, both of Tower
John LaPrairie and Heather Borich, both of Aurora
Tanner Hanson and Erin Terrio, both of Gilbert
Erin Buczynski and Benjamin Villella, both of Virginia
Rory Chopp of Virginia and Rachael Jackson of Eveleth
Gregory Lapatka amd Tracy Trygg, both of Cook
William Thraenert and Kayla Baasi, both of Gilbert
Morgan Flom of Aurora and Anthony Tassoni of Gilbert
Melissa Hill and Austin Mekash, both of Virginia
Jennilee Gubrud and Joshua Hadley, both of Buhl
Emily Pearson and Tyler Bartek, both of Virginia
Eugene Goodsky and Melissa Sweatt, both of Nett Lake
Rebecca Barnett and Timothy Haavisto, both of Virginia
Mariah Moldaschel and Cortland Bailen, both of Chisholm
April Jurenic and Anthony Shavor, both of Eveleth
John Kolath and Trisha Celley, both of Eveleth
William Lesar of Virginia and Kathy Rensink of Aurora
John Eloranta of Tower and Megan Sebold of Eveleth
Mitchell Colling and Stephanie Daugherty, both of Columbus, Ohio
James Shavor of Iron and Wendy Garman of Eveleth
Karen Peterson of Buhl and Robert Devyak of Britt
Mathew Flategraff of Babbitt and Macayla Knudsen of St. Cloud, Minn.
