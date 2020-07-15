The following list of marriage license applications for the month of June were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office in Virginia

Joshua Sherman and Alanna Drift, both of Tower

John LaPrairie and Heather Borich, both of Aurora

Tanner Hanson and Erin Terrio, both of Gilbert

Erin Buczynski and Benjamin Villella, both of Virginia

Rory Chopp of Virginia and Rachael Jackson of Eveleth

Gregory Lapatka amd Tracy Trygg, both of Cook

William Thraenert and Kayla Baasi, both of Gilbert

Morgan Flom of Aurora and Anthony Tassoni of Gilbert

Melissa Hill and Austin Mekash, both of Virginia

Jennilee Gubrud and Joshua Hadley, both of Buhl

Emily Pearson and Tyler Bartek, both of Virginia

Eugene Goodsky and Melissa Sweatt, both of Nett Lake

Rebecca Barnett and Timothy Haavisto, both of Virginia

Mariah Moldaschel and Cortland Bailen, both of Chisholm

April Jurenic and Anthony Shavor, both of Eveleth

John Kolath and Trisha Celley, both of Eveleth

William Lesar of Virginia and Kathy Rensink of Aurora

John Eloranta of Tower and Megan Sebold of Eveleth

Mitchell Colling and Stephanie Daugherty, both of Columbus, Ohio

James Shavor of Iron and Wendy Garman of Eveleth

Karen Peterson of Buhl and Robert Devyak of Britt

Mathew Flategraff of Babbitt and Macayla Knudsen of St. Cloud, Minn.

