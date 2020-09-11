The following list of marriage license applications in Virginia for the month of August were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.
Kaitlin Elise and Brandie Thomas, both of Mountain Iron
Jeremy Lockwood and Katie Richards, both of Virginia
Timothy McCauley and Shelly Wiitanen, both of Gilbert
Jennifer Webb and Paul Emery III, both of Des Peres, Mo.
Jason Wobbema and Lisa Fix, both of Virginia
Michael Dusek and Courtney Miller, both of Eveleth
Robert Petruska and Mary Schumacher, both of Britt
Nicole Decoteau-Vause and Indalecio Romero III, both of Virginia
Hannah Aaseng and Charles Grey Owl, both of Virginia
Megan Ulrich, of Champlin, Minn., and Aaron Briski, of Roseville, Minn.
Daniel Buria and Nicole Quast, both of Buhl
Hannah Olson and Brock Kovatovich, both of Gilbert
Jordyn Dass and Andrew Norri, both of Virginia
Jaclyn Holt and Brian Phillips, both of Minneapolis
Keith Zorman and Kari Lekatz, both of Mountain Iron
