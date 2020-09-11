The following list of marriage license applications in Virginia for the month of August were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.

Kaitlin Elise and Brandie Thomas, both of Mountain Iron

Jeremy Lockwood and Katie Richards, both of Virginia

Timothy McCauley and Shelly Wiitanen, both of Gilbert

Jennifer Webb and Paul Emery III, both of Des Peres, Mo.

Jason Wobbema and Lisa Fix, both of Virginia

Michael Dusek and Courtney Miller, both of Eveleth

Robert Petruska and Mary Schumacher, both of Britt

Nicole Decoteau-Vause and Indalecio Romero III, both of Virginia

Hannah Aaseng and Charles Grey Owl, both of Virginia

Megan Ulrich, of Champlin, Minn., and Aaron Briski, of Roseville, Minn.

Daniel Buria and Nicole Quast, both of Buhl

Hannah Olson and Brock Kovatovich, both of Gilbert

Jordyn Dass and Andrew Norri, both of Virginia

Jaclyn Holt and Brian Phillips, both of Minneapolis

Keith Zorman and Kari Lekatz, both of Mountain Iron

