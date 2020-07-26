VIRGINIA — Thunderbird Mall in Virginia will soon have a new name as part of a rebranding effort to better reflect the retail space’s future.
Uptown Virginia will be the new name, RockStep Capital, the mall’s owner, announced on Friday. It joins a number of the company’s locations to switch names to the new Uptown brand effective at the end of 2020.
“Part of our decision to change the name is that we believe that the word “mall” no longer reflects what is happening at these properties,” wrote RockStep President Andy Weiner, in a press release. “The transformation of malls into a combination of non-traditional uses along with more traditional retail and restaurant uses has accelerated due to COVID.”
The Uptown Virginia location is home to Hobby Lobby, Aldi, Tractor Supply, Caribou Coffee, Dunham Sports and more stores within the retail space.
RockStep began the process of scaling back the Thunderbird Mall in 2016 with a strategy to reduce its footprint and allow for more storefronts facing Highway 53, saying at the time that it needed to be brought into the 21st Century.
“The location of ‘downtown’ has a clear perception in our markets. ‘Uptown’ is the other part of the retail and commercial corridor and connotes mixed-use,” Weiner wrote. “Uptown helps to evoke the spirit of these properties, and we believe continues the positive momentum that has allowed for a powerful revitalization occurring in smaller communities.”
