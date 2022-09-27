September 18 – 24

During the week of September 18 – September 24 the Virginia Fire Department was called for service 89 times. Ten fire calls and 79 medical calls. The fire calls varied from a fuel spill, motor vehicle fire, a cooking fire, and multiple alarm activations. The 9-1-1 EMS calls brought us all over our region. These patients were transported to Essentia Health Virginia, St. Mary’s, Fairview Range Medical Center and air Medical landing zones. Our amazing staff performed 90 medical procedures, 103 treatments and administered 89 medications.

