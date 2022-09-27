During the week of September 18 – September 24 the Virginia Fire Department was called for service 89 times. Ten fire calls and 79 medical calls. The fire calls varied from a fuel spill, motor vehicle fire, a cooking fire, and multiple alarm activations. The 9-1-1 EMS calls brought us all over our region. These patients were transported to Essentia Health Virginia, St. Mary’s, Fairview Range Medical Center and air Medical landing zones. Our amazing staff performed 90 medical procedures, 103 treatments and administered 89 medications.
September is eye safety month. Below are some eye safety tips.
Most people know their eyesight is precious, but most age groups don’t think as much about protecting their eyes as they should. Eye safety means taking proactive measures to ensure the same quality of eyesight you currently enjoy.
If your eye is injured you should get immediate medical attention. 40% of hospital admissions for eye injuries are related to sports and 71% of those injuries happen to people under the age of 25.
Sports Safety
Goggles and shields do much more than protect your eyes from injury. Many goggles or safety glasses come with tints to reduce sun glare, light filtering capabilities that make it easier to see certain colors (like yellow tennis balls), and polycarbonate lenses that stand up to sudden, sharp impact. Choose the right goggles or shield for your sport.
Work and Home Safety
Two of the most common places for eye injuries to occur are home and work. Often, people in industrial settings are susceptible to projectiles that can injure the eye. And at home, many household cleaners can cause injury to the eyes – in addition to various home improvement projects that have a potential for danger. The best advice we can give is to use your common sense – if you’re working on a project that can cause harm to your eyes, make sure you’re safe with the proper protective eyewear.
Sunglasses
Sunglasses not only look good, they’re good for you. Protect yourself from harmful UV rays today to help prevent damage tomorrow.
Choose sunglasses with both UVA and UVB protection
A hat will help block indirect sun, which can come into the eyes around the edges of sunglasses
At the Computer
Computer images are created from thousands of tiny dots – so there is no distinct image for your eye to actually focus on. You have to focus and refocus to keep the images sharp – and after two hours you end up with the same kind of repetitive stress in your eye muscles that the keyboard causes in your wrists.
It won't cause permanent damage, but here are some tips to minimize eye stress:
• Keep your computer screen within 20"-24" of your eyes
• Keep the top of your computer screen slightly below eye level
• Minimize the distance between your computer screen and any documents you need to reference while working
• Use drops to soothe irritated, dry eyes
• Adjust lighting to minimize glare
• Take a break every 15 minutes to focus on a distant object
• Blink frequently
First Aid
If your eye is injured, it’s tempting to think you can just flush it out with some cold water and it will be fine. However, it’s not easy to judge the extent or severity of any eye injury, so you should always get immediate, professional medical attention.
Here are some steps you can take in the event of an eye injury:
Trauma to the Eye If you are hit in the eye, rest a protective shield – such as a Styrofoam cup – on the bone around your eye. Make sure there is no pressure on the eye itself. Seek immediate, professional medical attention.
Foreign Body If an object has entered your eye, do not try to remove it; you may tear delicate tissue or force the object in deeper. Rest a protective shield – again, like a Styrofoam cup – on the bone around your eye, making sure there is no pressure on the eye itself. Seek immediate professional medical attention.
Chemical Burn If your eye has sustained a chemical burn, rinse it with fresh water for at least 20 to 30 minutes. Hold your head under the tap or use a clean container to pour water into your eye. As you rinse, use your fingers to hold your eye open as wide as possible and roll your eye to ensure the greatest possible coverage. Get immediate, professional medical attention.
What To Do If You Injure Your Eye
Even if you’re doing all the right things to keep your eyes safe, accidents can happen. It’s not easy to judge the extent or severity of any eye injury, so you should always get immediate, professional medical attention.
The following symptoms may signal serious eye injury:
• Obvious eye pain or vision problem
• Cut or torn eyelid
• One eye that does not move as completely as the other
• One eye that protrudes more than the other
• Abnormal pupil size or shape
• Blood in the white of the eye
• Something imbedded in the eye
• Something under the eyelid that cannot be easily removed
