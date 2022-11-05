October 23—October 29

During this last week, the Virginia Fire Department was called for service eighty-three times. Seventy- four were medical calls and nine were fire calls. The fire calls varied from a cooking fire, multiple commercial and residential smoke and/or carbon monoxide alarm activations, multiple motor vehicle accidents, and a gas line leak. The medical calls this week consisted of twenty-two medical transports.

