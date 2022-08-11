During the week of July 31 – Aug. 6, the Virginia Fire Department was called for service 80 times. Seventy-two were medical and eight were fire calls. Of the medicals, 18 were hospital transports out of Essentia Health Virginia, and the remaining were 911 emergencies. The 911 calls brought us to most of our neighboring communities. We transported these patients to Essentia Health Virginia, the Hibbing Hospital, Duluth hospitals and air medical landing zones for emergent transport. During this week, we performed 91 medical procedures, 82 treatments and administered 97 medications. The fire calls this last week ranged from commercial and residential alarm activations, multiple building fires, multiple vehicle accidents, and multiple outdoor fires.
Some school sports and activities are starting up soon. We would like to share with you some of the signs and symptoms of a concussion injury. A concussion can result from a traumatic brain injury that alters the way your brain functions. Effects are usually temporary but can include headaches and problems with concentration, memory, balance and coordination. Although concussions usually are caused by blunt force to the head, traumatic brain injuries can also occur when the head and upper body are violently shaken. This type of injury can cause a loss of consciousness, although most concussions do not. Some people have concussion injuries and do not realize it (not a concussion joke). Concussions are common, particularly if you play a contact sport. Every concussion injures your brain to some extent. This injury needs time and rest to heal properly. Most concussive traumatic brain injuries are mild, and people usually recover fully. Signs and symptoms of concussions are dizziness, nausea, vomiting, balance problems, fatigue, sensitivity to light and noise, headache, mood changes, difficulty with concentration and memory, and sleep disturbance. A potentially injured person should be monitored for worsening of symptoms and/or focal neurologic deficits, including weakness and sensory change, every 15 to 30 minutes during the first several hours after injury. If symptoms worsen, or you are unsure as to how serious the injury may be, call 911. The injured person should be transported to an emergency department for further evaluation, because changes may suggest an injury more serious than a concussion, such as intracranial hemorrhage. Place the person on physical limitations (no sports, running, jumping, or weightlifting, for example) and cognitive limitations (no school, studying/reading, TV, or video games, for example) rest to minimize stress on the brain. Follow up with a physician within 24 to 48 hours for a physical examination and symptom evaluation, as well as additional cognitive testing. If unsure of the severity, call 911 or go to the nearest ER for imaging. No one ever regrets getting help “too early.” As it pertains to any medical issue/injury, the time from injury to treatment often indicates level of recovery.
