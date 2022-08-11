July 31 – August 6

During the week of July 31 – Aug. 6, the Virginia Fire Department was called for service 80 times. Seventy-two were medical and eight were fire calls. Of the medicals, 18 were hospital transports out of Essentia Health Virginia, and the remaining were 911 emergencies. The 911 calls brought us to most of our neighboring communities. We transported these patients to Essentia Health Virginia, the Hibbing Hospital, Duluth hospitals and air medical landing zones for emergent transport. During this week, we performed 91 medical procedures, 82 treatments and administered 97 medications. The fire calls this last week ranged from commercial and residential alarm activations, multiple building fires, multiple vehicle accidents, and multiple outdoor fires.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments