This last week was another busy one for the Virginia Fire Department. Our crews had 88 calls. 78 were EMS calls and 10 were fire. The fire calls were a carbon monoxide emergency, multiple smoke alarm sounding calls, a fire panel activation, multiple motor vehicle accidents, a building fire, a cooking fire, and a vehicle fire. Our crews performed 101 medical treatments, 89 procedures, and administered 92 medications. Below are some tips on how to improve your stress level and mental health. With everything going on in the world, we all need to decompress more often.
9 Ways You Can Improve Your Mental Health Today
1. Tell yourself something positive. Research shows that how you think about yourself can have a powerful effect on how you feel. Negative thoughts are contagious. The same can be true for the opposite. Being negative or even “short tempered” around your family results in the direction they may go too. Help everyone’s day out, look at the bright side. Focus on the things you can positively influence, not the things out of your control.
2. Write down something you are grateful for. Gratitude has been clearly linked with improved well-being and mental health, as well as happiness.
3. Focus on one thing in the moment. This one can be difficult. Being mindful of the present moment allows us to let go of negative or difficult emotions from past experiences that weigh us down. This is the general premise of meditation. Focus on the act of breathing, allowing your mind to disengage with all the stresses that constantly ruin our mood and health. I know, I know, I was skeptical too. I have tried it and it does work.
4. Exercise. Your body releases stress during exercise, relieving and mood-boosting endorphins before, during and after you work out, which is why exercise is a powerful antidote to stress, anxiety, and depression. In addition, it too takes your mind off what is wrong, allowing your body to be stress free and heal a little.
5. Eat a good meal. What you eat nourishes your whole body, including your brain. Low carb for example. If you do not burn more than you eat, carbs equal fat storage and more frequent hunger. Cutting carbs from your diet (difficult I know), means your body then burns your fat storage, meaning weight loss. That truly is exercise-free weight loss that leave you hungry far less often. Best to always talk to your physician before attempting a significant life change.
6. Open up to someone. Knowing you are valued by others is important for helping you think more positively. The old saying “the truth will release you” has been proven to help self-esteem and improve relationships with those close to you. If something is bothering you, approach it. Resolving conflict can certainly improve your day/week. If it goes unaddressed, that stress only adds up as time moves on. When stressed, every little thing compiles on that stress and makes the problem even worse. That is a domino effect you want to avoid.
7. Do something for someone else. Research shows that being helpful to others has a beneficial effect on how you feel about yourself.
8. Take a break. In those moments when it all seems like too much, step away, and do anything but whatever was stressing you out until you feel a little better. Reacting when stressed often equals over-reacting, then the regret, the poor result, followed by an apology and a needless delay to positive outcome.
9. Go to bed on time and stay away from your phone just before bed. Being short on sleep makes us less likely to do any of the above. Being more tired usually means less likely to exercise, less likely to be positive, less likely to help others when you are struggling through your day, and more likely to say again, “I will start all this tomorrow”. Start today!
Lastly, these tips are not a cure for all. Most of us, at some point in our life, need assistance from a professional. Please know that calls for mental health nationally are a top reason for dispatch of emergency services. You are not alone. We all are human. We all have lives that have issues. We all need help sometimes. So many hotlines and resources out there for the general public as well as specific careers. As it pertains to mental health, the only wrong action is inaction.
