October 9 – 15

This last week was another busy one for the Virginia Fire Department. Our crews had 88 calls. 78 were EMS calls and 10 were fire. The fire calls were a carbon monoxide emergency, multiple smoke alarm sounding calls, a fire panel activation, multiple motor vehicle accidents, a building fire, a cooking fire, and a vehicle fire. Our crews performed 101 medical treatments, 89 procedures, and administered 92 medications. Below are some tips on how to improve your stress level and mental health. With everything going on in the world, we all need to decompress more often.

