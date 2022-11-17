Nov. 6—Nov.12

The crews at the Virginia Fire Department responded to eighty-five calls this last week. Seventy-three were medical related, and twelve were fire. The fire calls varied from multiple motor vehicle accidents, multiple carbon monoxide alarms, multiple commercial alarm panel activations and a building fire. The 911 calls brought us to the majority of our surrounding communities, with the majority being in our city.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments