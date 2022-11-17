The crews at the Virginia Fire Department responded to eighty-five calls this last week. Seventy-three were medical related, and twelve were fire. The fire calls varied from multiple motor vehicle accidents, multiple carbon monoxide alarms, multiple commercial alarm panel activations and a building fire. The 911 calls brought us to the majority of our surrounding communities, with the majority being in our city.
Our crews performed one-hundred and twenty-four medical procedures, one-hundred and thirty-three treatments and administered ninety-five medications.
We would like to take a minute or two and discuss shoveling safety. Whether it is a big snowstorm, or even every day, run-of-the-mill snowfalls, with shoveling comes a risk of injury, increased fire/carbon monoxide incident, or even death. Nationwide, snow shoveling is responsible for thousands of injuries and as many as 100 deaths each year.
So, why so many deaths? Shoveling snow is just another household chore, right?
Not really, says the American Heart Association. While most people will not have a problem, shoveling snow can put some people at risk of heart attack. Sudden exertion, like moving hundreds of pounds of snow, can put a big strain on the heart. Pushing a heavy snow blower also can cause injury.
Another concerning factor is the cold weather. Cold weather can increase heart rate and blood pressure.
It can make blood clot more easily and constrict arteries, which decreases blood supply. This is true even in healthy people. Individuals over the age of 40 or who are relatively inactive should be particularly careful. National Safety Council recommends the following tips to shovel safely:
Do not shovel after eating or while smoking
Take it slow and stretch out before you begin
Shovel only fresh, powdery snow; its lighter
Push the snow rather than lifting it
If you do lift it, use a small shovel or only partially fill the shovel
Lift with your legs, not your back
Do not work to the point of exhaustion
Know the signs of a heart attack, and stop immediately and call 911 if you are experiencing any of them; every minute counts
Do not pick up that shovel without a doctor’s permission if you have a history of heart disease. A clear driveway is not worth your life.
Do not pile snow near your dryer or furnace exhaust. In fact, ensure those things remain as snow free as possible. Keep your sidewalks and exit doors free of snow.
Lastly, if you have a fire hydrant in your yard, or near your home, please feel free to make a path to it and a circle around it. We beyond appreciate those efforts. And a big thank you for all of you who already do these incredibly kind gestures.
In addition to possible heart strain from pushing a heavy snow blower, be safe with tips from the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, including:
If the snow blower jams, turn it off
Keep your hands away from the moving parts
Be aware of the carbon monoxide risk of running a snow blower in an enclosed space
Add fuel outdoors, before starting, and never add fuel when it is running
