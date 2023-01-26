During the week of January 15— January 21, the Virginia Fire Department was called for service eighty-two times. Fifteen were fire related and sixty-seven were medical calls. The fire calls included a structure fire, a carbon monoxide emergency, motor vehicle accidents, and multiple alarms sounding calls. The EMS calls brought us to most of our surrounding communities. These patients were transported to Essentia Health Virginia, Fairview Range Medical Center, Duluth hospitals and to air medical landing zones. We performed one hundred and fifteen medical procedures, one hundred and fifteen treatments and administered eighty-nine medications.

The VFD would like to thank all the citizens who have cleared the snow from around their neighborhood fire hydrants. Allowing us this access to an already cleared hydrant means so much to us. The valuable seconds that this gesture saves us makes such a difference when every second counts.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments