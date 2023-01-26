During the week of January 15— January 21, the Virginia Fire Department was called for service eighty-two times. Fifteen were fire related and sixty-seven were medical calls. The fire calls included a structure fire, a carbon monoxide emergency, motor vehicle accidents, and multiple alarms sounding calls. The EMS calls brought us to most of our surrounding communities. These patients were transported to Essentia Health Virginia, Fairview Range Medical Center, Duluth hospitals and to air medical landing zones. We performed one hundred and fifteen medical procedures, one hundred and fifteen treatments and administered eighty-nine medications.
The VFD would like to thank all the citizens who have cleared the snow from around their neighborhood fire hydrants. Allowing us this access to an already cleared hydrant means so much to us. The valuable seconds that this gesture saves us makes such a difference when every second counts.
Most people use a dryer every day. It is something that is done with little thought. But there can be a fire danger every time it is used. Below are some tips and thoughts that may help this not become a reality.
Check the outside dryer vent while the dryer is operating to make sure exhaust air is escaping properly. Ensuring that snow is not blocking the venting. You should feel a strong discharge of warm air. If you do not feel a strong discharge of air, the vent or the exhaust duct may be blocked or partially occluded. It may be necessary to disconnect the exhaust duct from the dryer to remove a blockage in the exhaust path. Disconnect the ducting and inspect for blockage. If the duct has lint buildup, clean the duct. Remember to properly reconnect the ducting to the dryer and outside vent before using the dryer.
What are the warning signs that dangerous lint buildup is occurring in your dryer and venting system? Symptoms may include:
Clothes take longer and longer to dry.
Clothes don’t fully dry.
Clothes are hotter than normal at the end of the drying cycle.
The outside of dryer gets very hot.
The outside exhaust vent flapper does not open very much, indicating low exhaust velocity.
Laundry room becomes more humid than it is usually.
A burnt smell is evident in the laundry room.
To clean the lint trap, first remove the lint trap filter from the dryer and clean it. This must be done before or after each use of the dryer. Also, vacuum the lint trap housing cavity monthly. You should also make a point to clean behind the dryer where lint can build up. Once every couple of years, have a qualified service person clean the interior of the dryer chassis to minimize the amount of lint accumulation. Keep the area around the dryer clean and free of clutter. You can see here how much lint can build up behind a dryer, where it can get very hot. Make sure to replace any plastic or metal foil, accordion-type ducting material, as plastic is not approved for dryer use and some metal foil ducts may not be approved, either. You must replace these ducts with rigid duct or corrugated semi-rigid metal duct meeting the UL 2158A standard. You’ll find that most dryer manufacturers specify the use of a rigid or corrugated semi-rigid metal duct, which provides maximum airflow. Flexible plastic ducts are flammable, and they, along with foil-type accordion ducts, more easily trap lint and are more susceptible to kinks and crushing, which greatly reduces or obstructs the dryer air discharge. You also need to take special care when laundering clothes containing VOCs (volatile organic compound), such as gasoline, cooking oils, cleaning agents, or finishing oils and stains. Wash heavily soiled clothing more than once to minimize the volatile chemicals still on the clothes, and, if possible, hang the clothes out to air dry. If using a dryer, use the lowest heat setting and a drying cycle that has a cool-down period at the end of the cycle. To prevent clothes from igniting after drying, do not leave the dried clothes in the dryer or piled in a laundry basket.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.