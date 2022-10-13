Oct. 2 – 8

During this last week, the Virginia Fire Department was dispatched for service 99 times. 79 medical calls and 20 fire related calls. The fire calls varied from multiple motor vehicle accidents, smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, and a cooking fire quickly extinguished. The 911 emergency medical calls brought us to most of our surrounding communities, with the majority being within our City. Our crews performed 154 medical procedures, 157 medical treatments and administered 123 medications.

