During these last two weeks, the Virginia Fire Department responded to one-hundred and eighty-five incidents. One-hundred and fifty of which were medical calls and thirty-five that were fire/rescue related. The fire calls varied from multiple building fires, a kitchen fire, multiple carbon monoxide incidents, multiple commercial and residential alarm activations, a natural gas leak, a steam leak, and multiple motor vehicle accidents. The crews performed one-hundred and sixty-one medical procedures, one-hundred and sixty-nine treatments and administered one-hundred and nineteen medications.

This week we would like to remind everyone to have a fire escape plan. Below are some tips from the National Fire Protection Association.

