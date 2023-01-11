During these last two weeks, the Virginia Fire Department responded to one-hundred and eighty-five incidents. One-hundred and fifty of which were medical calls and thirty-five that were fire/rescue related. The fire calls varied from multiple building fires, a kitchen fire, multiple carbon monoxide incidents, multiple commercial and residential alarm activations, a natural gas leak, a steam leak, and multiple motor vehicle accidents. The crews performed one-hundred and sixty-one medical procedures, one-hundred and sixty-nine treatments and administered one-hundred and nineteen medications.
This week we would like to remind everyone to have a fire escape plan. Below are some tips from the National Fire Protection Association.
Basic fire escape planning
Items that block doors and windows in your home could keep you from escaping in the event of a home fire. A blocked entrance or window could also delay us being able to get to you. That could mean the difference between life and death. So unblock your exits today! Make sure they are shoveled as well. Key to your family’s safety is planning and practicing a home fire escape plan twice a year. Start by identifying two escape routes out of each room, if possible, then make sure that each of those escape routes can be used safely by everyone.
• Pull together everyone in your household and make a plan. Walk through your home and inspect all possible exits and escape routes. Households with children should consider drawing a floor plan of your home, marking two ways out of each room, including windows and doors. Also, mark the location of each smoke alarm. This is a great way to get children involved in fire safety in a non-threatening way. You could even frame their artwork following.
•A closed door may slow the spread of smoke, heat and fire. Install smoke alarms in every sleeping room, outside each sleeping area and on every level of the home. NFPA 72, National Fire Alarm Code® requires interconnected smoke alarms throughout the home. When one sounds, they all sound.
•Everyone in the household must understand the escape plan. When you walk through your plan, check to make sure the escape routes are clear and doors and windows can be opened easily.
•Choose an outside meeting place (i.e. neighbor’s house, a light post, mailbox, or stop sign) a safe distance in front of your home where everyone can meet after they’ve escaped. Make sure to mark the location of the meeting place on your escape plan. As well as a safe place to meet think about a warm place, chances are when you get out you may not be dressed for the cold which is fine. Don’t waste time getting out of a burning house to put on a coat.
• Go outside to see if your street number is clearly visible from the road. If not, paint it on the curb or install house numbers to ensure that responding emergency personnel can find your home.
• Make sure all family members know how to call 911. That way any member of the household can call from a neighbor’s home or a cellular phone once safely outside.
• If there are infants, older adults, or family members with mobility limitations, make sure that someone is assigned to assist them in the fire drill and in the event of an emergency. Assign a backup person too, in case the designee is not home during the emergency.
• If windows or doors in your home have security bars, make sure that the bars have emergency release devices inside so that they can be opened immediately in an emergency. Emergency release devices won’t compromise your security—but they will increase your chances of safely escaping a home fire.
• Tell guests or visitors to your home about your family’s fire escape plan. When staying overnight at other people’s homes, ask about their escape plan. If they don’t have a plan in place, offer to help them make one. This is especially important when children are permitted to attend “sleepovers” at friends’ homes. When you wake up to an alarm and do not know where you are, or are disoriented, you may run the wrong direction.
• Be fully prepared for a real fire: when a smoke alarm sounds, get out immediately. When practicing your plan, hit the test button on your alarm. This way, kids hear the alarm and associate it with a fire event. When I cook, my kids hear our alarm a bit too often and keep playing their video games. Not a sound you want them to be desensitized to. Residents of high-rise and apartment buildings may be safer “shelter in place.”
• Once you’re out, stay out! Under no circumstances should you ever go back into a burning building. If someone is missing, inform the fire department dispatcher when you call. Firefighters have the skills and equipment to perform rescues.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.