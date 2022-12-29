December 18—December 24

During this last week, the Virginia Fire Department was called for 91 times. Seventy-eight were medical and 13 were fire/rescue calls. The fire calls varied from multiple vehicle collisions, a gas leak, business and residential smoke alarms, carbon monoxide emergencies, structure fires, and a cooking fire. The 9-1-1 EMS emergencies brought us all over the range. These patients were transported to air medical landing zones, Duluth Hospitals, Fairview Range Medical Center and the majority to Essentia Health Virginia. We performed 88 medical procedures, 98 treatments and administered 84 medications.

