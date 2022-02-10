Jan. 30 — Feb. 5
During this last week, the Virginia Fire Department responded to 78 calls. 68, of which, were medical. Of those calls, 14 were medical transports to Duluth, and Metro hospitals for further specialty care. The remaining were 911 medical calls, which brought us to most of our surrounding communities. Of the medical transports, one was from the Cook Hospital and the remaining from Essentia Health Virginia. The fire responses consisted of multiple motor vehicle accidents, a carbon monoxide incident, a snowmobile crash and multiple residential and commercial alarm activations. We performed 98 medical procedures, 117 treatments and administered 81 medications.
We often get questions as to what our job entails, or how we do what we do. We listen to your best guesses and assumptions. Some more true than others. Here is a little peek into what we do. We average 56 hours a week at the fire hall. It is our second home and second family. We see everyone else’s life changing events. We have personal lives and travesties of our own. We live with the memories, the pain, and know that more will come. We are tuned into every aspect of the firefighting life. We know when a brother or sister is hurt, injured or lost. We remember everything our first Captain taught us. In my case, when they retire, and die of cancer, we effortlessly try to instill all the studies of cancer prevention into the next generation. Again, when you go through what we go through with our crews, they become family. We don't have to know the name of all the deceased we see, or their story. We feel the loss more profoundly than people could imagine.
The truth is, this is not the easy life that the general public sometimes thinks it is. This is far more than shopping for lunch, drinking coffee, parades, Dalmatians, and Fire Prevention Week. This is life, and loss, and tragedy. This is insomnia, and injury, and depression. None of us gets through it unscathed. None of us expect to.
We endlessly attempt to protect the public from whatever misfortune comes their way, and put out their fires, and tend to their wounded, and keep them as safe as we can. We pull the dead from the car wrecks, and cover the bodies at fire scenes so the cameras won‘t bring the horror into your living rooms. We attempt to protect people from more than just the physical; we keep them from knowing the truth.
The truth is ugly, and devastating. People will tell us that they can imagine how horrific it was for us, but they will never, in a million years, really imagine the depth of that horror. With this, words cannot do the presence at a tragedy justice, not even close.
They will never have to deal with the guilt — the constant mental playback, wondering if only I were a little bit faster, a little bit better, a little more poised. The second guessing is forever! They will never feel the profound sadness that we do as a result of seeing too much. They will never breathe in the smell of death as it lingers on the recently deceased, or how the sound of that patient’s last breath will resonate with you forever. They will never wonder how they will even make it home, and get on with things after what they've witnessed.
The public does not have to know about any of it. We let them imagine how bad it can be, and allow them the luxury of thinking that they have imagined it right. They don't have to bear the burden of life at its most raw and powerful. They have the luxury of watching the world go by through their screens — screens that don't scream, screens that don't burn, or bleed.
We often say that life is fair, with an occasional aberration. We allow them the luxury of the illusion of safety and fairness as life barrels along. They do not need to know how often things veer out of control. They don't have to know what we know. We remember how it felt to be innocent and unscarred prior to our experiences. We can remember exactly how good it felt to not see the brutal realities that linger just out of sight. We don‘t want them to know about any of it.
All we want is to keep the people who depend on us far away from the things we dread … and we want to survive this career with our hope, health and sanity intact. This isn’t just about firefighters; this is true for the Police men and women, Dispatchers, First Responders, Nurses and Doctors, Social Workers and many more. If you need assistance with your struggles, or are not comfortable on the route you appear to be on, please call any of the confidential hotlines that are out there for every profession. You are not alone. So many resources are available to guide you through it. It’s easy to pretend that you are fine, that you don’t need assistance. Get out in front of this! Just like with your car, get that clunking sound taken care of before your wheel falls off at highway speed. Go talk to someone for preventative maintenance. Teach those you work with or around that you’re addressing things before they are an issue. None of us wear capes. None of us are immune. I despise the stigma around seeking mental health help and pretending you will never need it and the presumed weakness if you do. When you stay out in front on this issue, address what needs addressing, you are rewarding your family, friends, coworkers and neighbors with the best version of yourself. As it pertains to improving your mental health, the only wrong action is inaction.
