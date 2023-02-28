VIRGINIA—The Virginia Community Foundation’s first grant cycles is accepting applications now through March 31st. The second grant cycle will open September 1st and close September 30th. Eligible organizations must be a 501(C)3 non-profit organization, government entity or an organization with a fiscal agent agreement with a 501c3 organization. The VCF seeks to fund projects that address a current community need and/or opportunity; maximize the strengths, talents, and resources of the greater Virginia area and that can make a clear difference in the quality of life for a substantial number of people over a significant period of time. For more information and to access the online application, visit www.virginiafoundation.com.
The Virginia Community Foundation is dedicated to strengthening and revitalizing our community. The Foundation has built a permanent endowment through the charitable giving of generous individuals, families, and businesses. This philanthropic partnership has allowed the Foundation to award impactful grants to make our community a better place to live, work and play. To learn more about the Foundation and how to give, visit the website at www.virginiafoundation.com or contact us at director@virginiafoundation.com or (218) 749-2253. Your donation to the Virginia community Foundation today is an investment in our community for a better tomorrow. Follow us on Facebook: Virginia, Minnesota Community Foundation!
