Thursday, July 8, 2021
7 p.m.
Bob Baldrica Bandstand
Broadcast on FM Channel 98.5 (2 mile radius)
Star Spangled Banner
Also Sprach Zarathustra…Richard Strauss
Alexander’s Ragtime Band......Irving Berlin
Cumberland Cross…………Carl Strommen
First Suite in
Eb For Military Band…………Gustav Holst
March Lamar......................Clifton Williams
Finlandia……..…………………Jean Sibelius
Salute To
American Jazz…….…………Sammy Nestico
Manhattan Beach……… John Philip Sousa
In case of rain the concert will be held at the Uptown Mall
Bill Lavato and Ryan Freitas, Directors
