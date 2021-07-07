Thursday, July 8, 2021

7 p.m.

Bob Baldrica Bandstand

Broadcast on FM Channel 98.5 (2 mile radius)

Star Spangled Banner

Also Sprach Zarathustra…Richard Strauss

Alexander’s Ragtime Band......Irving Berlin

Cumberland Cross…………Carl Strommen

First Suite in

Eb For Military Band…………Gustav Holst

March Lamar......................Clifton Williams

Finlandia……..…………………Jean Sibelius

Salute To

American Jazz…….…………Sammy Nestico

Manhattan Beach……… John Philip Sousa

In case of rain the concert will be held at the Uptown Mall

Bill Lavato and Ryan Freitas, Directors

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments