VIRGINIA—With the weather turning warmer, grass beginning to grow and trees beginning to bud, Virginia Parks and Recreation recently announced the lineup for this year’s Summer Music in the Park series.
Due to the huge success of the concert series the past three years, the City of Virginia easily made the decision to continue the weekly series again this year. There will be 13 concerts in this year’s series featuring 14 different entertainers, which begins Tuesday June 6 and ends August 29. All the concerts in the series will take place around the fountain in Olcott Park and each and every Tuesday will feature a different selection of entertainers. Entertainment will begin at 6 p.m. and will end around 8 p.m., with the exception of the concert on July 4th which will feature two bands at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. with fireworks at 10:15 p.m. In the event of inclement weather the concerts will be postponed until Wednesday of that week.
Park and Recreation Director Brian Silber stated “Our summer concert series committee was overwhelmed with the number of bands that submitted applications this year to play.” More than 30 bands submitted applications to play in the series. This year’s lineup features something for everyone.
“As you can see, we have a great mix of talented groups in our summer lineup,” Silber said. “Please come on out for a great summer of entertainment and don’t forget to bring a chair!”
The 2023 Music in the Park Line Up includes the following:
JUNE 6 6 p.m. GENE LAFOND & AMY GRILLO
JUNE 13 6 p.m. RAFE
JUNE 20 6 p.m. SLAMMING DOORS
JUNE 27 6 p.m. IRON RANGE FUNK MACHINE
JULY 4
6 p.m. PAUL LAWRENCE
8 p.m. BREANNE MARIE & THE FRONT PORCH SINNERS
10:15 p.m. FIREWORKS
JULY 11 6 p.m. GRAND HOLLER
JULY 18 6 p.m. LINDULA BROTHERS
JULY 25 6 p.m. THE ADJUSTMENTS
AUG 1 6 p.m. CHRISTOPHER DAVID HANSON BAND
AUG 8 6 p.m. JASON & BLAKE WALDRON
AUG 15 6 p.m. RANGER THINGS
AUG 22 6 p.m. RICH MATTSON AND THE NORTHSTARS
AUG 29 6 p.m. DRAGONAZZ
Attendees should bring a chair or blanket with them. Food and refreshments will be available to purchase provided by local food truck vendors that are supporting the concert series. The cost of the summer entertainment is funded by community and business donations. Local businesses interested in sponsoring can contact Virginia Parks and Recreation at 218-748-7506.
