VIRGINIA—With the weather turning warmer, grass beginning to grow and trees beginning to bud, Virginia Parks and Recreation recently announced the lineup for this year’s Summer Music in the Park series.

Due to the huge success of the concert series the past three years, the City of Virginia easily made the decision to continue the weekly series again this year. There will be 13 concerts in this year’s series featuring 14 different entertainers, which begins Tuesday June 6 and ends August 29. All the concerts in the series will take place around the fountain in Olcott Park and each and every Tuesday will feature a different selection of entertainers. Entertainment will begin at 6 p.m. and will end around 8 p.m., with the exception of the concert on July 4th which will feature two bands at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. with fireworks at 10:15 p.m. In the event of inclement weather the concerts will be postponed until Wednesday of that week.

