Fuel costs, parts availability also impacting student transportation

Minnesota school districts are facing rapidly rising costs for school buses and vans along with delivery issues for both.

 Lee Bloomquist

With a new school year on the horizon, Minnesota school districts are facing a bumpy ride.

A shortage of new vans, shocking sticker prices for vans and school buses, and rising fuel costs, are putting a major dent in district transportation planning and budgets.

