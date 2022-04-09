CHISHOLM — The United Way of Northeastern Minnesota (UWNEMN) announced this week that it is celebrating local libraries by granting $20,000 among 14 libraries in its service area, consisting of the Iron Range, Koochiching County and Lake of the Woods County.
The funds were granted to support summer reading programs benefiting an estimated 2,035 local children this summer, according to a press release.
UWNEMN Executive Director Erin Shay called it a “win-win.”
“Our local libraries do such important work in our communities, especially combating summer learning loss with their summer programs, and we are thrilled to show our gratitude this way,” Shay said. “In addition, literacy is the first target issue in our investment plan, so reinvesting local donor dollars this way absolutely furthers our organization’s mission.”
Debbie Wangensteen and Michele Perpich, Library Aides at the Chisholm Public Library said the funds received there would be used to purchase books and other incentives to “prevent summer reading slide.”
The two said it’s the library’s goal to provide services for the kids and teens in the community, in order to cultivate in them a love for reading.
This was the first time UWNEMN has made a gift like this to local libraries with summer reading programs, and Shay said the organization’s board of directors is hopeful the organization can raise enough in the coming year to support continuing this funding next spring.
Public libraries in the following communities received UWNEMN funding: Aurora, Babbitt, Baudette, Buhl, Chisholm, Cook, Ely, Eveleth, Gilbert, Hibbing, International Falls, Keewatin, Mountain Iron, Virginia. Funding was given specifically to libraries with summer reading programs.
Since 1966, the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota (UWNEMN) has worked to serve the needs of individuals and families on the Iron Range (Northern St. Louis County and Eastern Itasca County), Koochiching County, and Lake of the Woods County. The organization’s mission is to unite and focus our communities in creating measurable results to improve people’s lives and strengthen our families.
