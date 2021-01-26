MADISON, Wis. — Avery Dolinsek, of Hibbing, and Matthew Jeska, of Nashwauk, have been named to The University of Wisconsin-Madison Dean's Honor List for the fall semester of the 2020-2021 academic year.

Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction.

