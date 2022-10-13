Steelworkers at Minorca Mine near Virginia have a new labor contract.
United Steelworkers (USW) and iron ore and steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. announced ratification Wednesday on a new four-year labor contract covering about 12,000 USW members at 13 Cleveland-Cliffs' facilities across the nation.
The contract was overwhelmingly ratified by steelworkers, according to the USW.
The contract covers 327 USW miners at Cliffs' Minorca Mine.
“From my perspective, it was an all-around good contract,” Dave Zasadni, USW Local 6115 president at Minorca Mine said. “It takes care of young people and it takes care of the old people. It's a pretty well-rounded contract. We didn't take a step backwards for sure.”
USW members covered under the agreement will receive 20 percent in total wage increases over the four-year term.
The deal also improves insurance benefits for active and retired workers, increases pensions, improves vacation provisions, adds an additional holiday, and includes new provisions for parental paid leave and employees of domestic violence, according to the USW.
“Cleveland-Cliffs is a people oriented company,” Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs president and chief executive officer said in a news release. “These labor agreements, covering more than half our entire workforce, support that statement. Our workforce has made these last two years possible, including navigating a monumental transformation and growth, overcoming the challenges of a pandemic, and adapting to an ever-changing business climate. Going forward, we will continue to promote our employees' well-being as the basis for our success, for the benefit of our clients and our long-term shareholders.”
Minorca Mine USW members voted 184 to 52 in favor of the contract, Zasadni said.
Nationally, the vote was 5,709 yes and 1,579 no, he said.
“In my opinion, we did good on health care, we did good on retirement and we did good on wages,” Zasadni said.
As in 2018, Cleveland-Cliffs became the first major domestic iron and steelmaker to reach agreements with the USW.
“Our negotiating committee is proud that we won a fair contract that improves the standard of living for thousands of USW members and their families now and in the future,” Tom Conway, USW International president said. “Cliffs' commitment to lead the steel industry and partner with the USW includes a plan to invest $4 billion in its USW facilities during the contract term that will improve production, create sustainable jobs for future generations of Steelworkers and ensure success for the company.”
With the new contract settled, Minorca Mine's future looks solid, Zasadni said.
“Minorca looks really good,” Zasadni said. “As long as we keep putting out a quality product, we'll be in good shape. Our future looks bright. We have 20 to 30 years of ore permitted and about 40 years of reserves. Minorca is like a little train – it keeps on plugging along.”
New labor contracts covering USW members at Cliffs' Hibbing Taconite Co. near Chisholm and Hibbing and United Taconite in Eveleth and Forbes, have already been ratified.
