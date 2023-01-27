DULUTH,—The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) has announced its Dean’s List for Fall Semester 2022. Students on the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average of 3.50 or higher while earning a minimum of 12 letter-graded credits.
The four colleges within UMD are:
College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CAHSS)
College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP)
Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE)
Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE)
Aurora
Jameson Hill, Sophomore, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Pre Undeclared Science
Hannah Ronning, Sophomore, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Pre Communication Sci/Disorder
Carly Siveny, Sophomore, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Psychology B A Sc
Babbitt
Emily Jaeger, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biochemistry B A
Caleb Rouse-Littler, Senior, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CAHSS), Political Science B A
Biwabik
Robert Licari, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Chemical Engineering BS Ch E
Britt
Logan Bialke, Junior, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Economics B A
Andrew Nelson, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Civil Engineering B S C E
Buhl
Vinny Benkusky, Senior, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Finance B B A; Economics B B A
Chisholm
Parker Cicmil, Senior, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Finance B B A
Makenzie Clough, Junior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Public Health B A Sc
Mitchell Gleason, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Teaching Social Studies B A A
Isabella Hanson, Junior, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CAHSS), Sociology B A
Cook
Thile Intveld, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Psychology B A Sc
Cotton
Lillian Carlsness-Clayton, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Psychology B A Sc
Ely
Dylan Fenske, Junior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Pre Teaching Mathematics
James Schwinghamer, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Physics B S
Zachary Spicher, Sophomore, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Computer Science B S
Embarrass
Maude Lenz, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Civil Engineering B S C E
Sophie Lenz, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Civil Engineering B S C E
Eveleth
Abigail Keyport, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Communication Sci/Disord BASc
Mikayla Kibbe, Senior, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Health Care Management B B A
Justin Leffler, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Computer Science B S
Joseph Sjoberg, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Civil Engineering B S C E
Brandie Walker, Junior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Social Work B S W
Hibbing
Gabriella Alaspa, Sophomore, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CAHSS), Communication B A
Marina Cardona, Junior, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Pre Business
Jacob Durie, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Electrical Engr B S E E
Natalie Hertling, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B S
Mia Johnson, Junior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Exercise Rehab Sci B A Sc
Frances Kero, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B A
Jack Lind, Junior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Pre Social Work
Sarah Ronchetti, Junior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Communication Sci/Disord BASc
Zachary Rusich, Junior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Mechanical Engineering B S M E
Joseph Senich, Sophomore, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Pre Business
Hoyt Lakes
Cole Meyer, Junior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Pre Teaching Communic Arts/Lit
Iron
Noah Gabler, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Computer Science B S
Iron Junction
Ashley Reini, Junior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B S
Keewatin
Taylor Calaguire, Senior, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Financial Planning B B A; Finance B B A
Makinen
Olivia Sajdak, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Integr Elem and Spec Ed B A Sc
Meadowlands
Zachary Morse, Sophomore, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Electrical Engr B S E E
Kenadi Olson, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Physics B S
Nashwauk
Alexia Clusiau, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B S
Tower
Maxson Mcdonough, Sophomore, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Pre Business
Mia Severson, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Psychology B A Sc
Virginia
Sydney Cope-Robinson, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Integr Elem and Spec Ed B A Sc
Meghan Glissman, Senior, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Finance B B A
Joseph Hafdahl, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Electrical Engr B S E E
Anneka Lundgren, Junior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Social Work B S W
Holly Norha, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Exercise Rehab Sci B A Sc
Cassandra Williams, Junior, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Health Care Management B B A
Kristin Williams, Junior, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Health Care Management B B A
Halee Zorman, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Psychology B A Sc
