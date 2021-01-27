DULUTH — The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) has announced its Dean's List for Fall Semester 2020. Students on the Dean's List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Chisholm

Rylee L. Appelman, Parker J. Cicmil, Cassidy L. Thompson

Hibbing

Lucas D. Arndt, Sara A. Furlong, Lily M. Hess, Jarrett S. Lee, Sarah M Ronchetti

Keewatin

Taylor M Calaguire

Pengilly

Jillian L Korpi

Side Lake

Jacob R Lastovich, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biochemistry B S and Biology

