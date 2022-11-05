BUHL—Two candidates, Carol Pastore and Michael Hadrava are in the race for a two-year term on the Buhl City Council that is being decided in a special election on the ballot for Nov. 8.
Pastore was appointed in May to serve out the remainder of a term that was originally held by Paul Keuchle, who resigned due to moving out of town. Gene Matthew was appointed to fill the vacancy when Keuchle moved but he died in March, according to the city clerk’s office.
The two candidates were asked the same questions for this article. Below are their responses.
Background/Experience: My name is Carol Pastore and I am running for a seat on the Council. I Have been a resident of Buhl for 60 plus years, I raised my three daughters and son in Buhl and am proud grandma to four grandkids. I worked for the 1st National Bank of Buhl 15 years. I have previously served on the School Board and the Council.
Besides the Council, I am a member of Buhl Public Library Board and the Buhl/Kinney Sr. Center. I am an active volunteer for numerous events and projects in and around Buhl. Recently, I was involved in the beautification efforts of Buhl with new banners and entrance signs. I also assisted with the planning and preparation for the much-needed renovations to our Sr. Center. In the past I helped organize numerous all class reunions and 4th of July parades.
Why are you running for this particular office?
I am running for this seat because the progress over last four years has set Buhl up for success in the long term. I have seen firsthand what a dedicated Mayor, Councill, and City staff can do. A few accomplishments that come to mind are: replacing much of the old infrastructure that was in disrepair, partnering with the City of Chisholm on law enforcement, and being able to provide high level of emergency services between our Fire Department and the City’s new partnership with Essentia Health EMS.
What do you see as three major issues in Buhl and if elected how do you plan to address them?
A few projects that I would like to continue working on if I am elected include; a new multi-purpose Fire, Ambulance, Public Works, and City Hall under one roof. What many may not realize is Buhl has 7 different buildings between these departments that all have high utility, insurance, maintenance, and operational costs due to their age. This project would save the taxpayers and City countless dollars in the long run. Additionally, our water tank needs to be rebuilt along with infrastructure expansion in the South Industrial Park that will boost economic development for the City. Accomplishing these projects will require grant funds and assistance from our elected officials. Our City staff, Mayor, and Council have done an excellent job securing funds over the last 4 years for a variety of projects.
Closing Statement: I believe I am the best candidate for this seat based on my current and past experience along with my continued involvement and dedication to Buhl. I will continue to look for ways to improve the City while doing my best in keeping property taxes minimal. I would appreciate your vote on November 8th.
Background/Experience: I’m a worker who loves my home, my church, my neighbors and my city. I have lived in Buhl since 2008, and this is where I’ve planted my roots. I have been a member of the Local 49 for 21 years, before that, I got my degree in communications and followed that line of work for four years.
Why are you running for this particular office?
There is a two year seat available this election that had one person running, and I don’t think that any candidate should run unopposed. The current person serving in this position was appointed, not duly elected. I’m running to give people an option, and because I am heavily invested in this community. I want a town that my children can afford to live in one day.
What do you see as three major issues in Buhl and if elected how do you plan to address them?
I want to be a voice for the people, I’d like to help reign in out of control spending and to preserve our beautiful community.
Our current council has been concentrated on increasing our tax base as opposed to listening to the community members who already live here. When a petition goes around, and almost half of the registered voters sign it, with a simple request, you should listen to them. I will listen to the citizens.
Spending for the last four years has been out of control in Buhl. Many of the people here live on fixed incomes, they cant afford to have taxes and utilities rising so much every year. I’ve spent the majority of my life living on a budget. I don’t feel like it’s too much to ask the same of a city who is borrowing from the future to facilitate its wants. It’s time to discern between wants and needs.
Closing statement: Lastly, I work for a living, as do the majority of people in this community. I believe our city can live within its means, and that is my goal. God bless, and please get out and vote on November 8!
