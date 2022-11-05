110522.HadravaBuhl.jpg

Michael Hadrava

BUHL—Two candidates, Carol Pastore and Michael Hadrava are in the race for a two-year term on the Buhl City Council that is being decided in a special election on the ballot for Nov. 8.

Pastore was appointed in May to serve out the remainder of a term that was originally held by Paul Keuchle, who resigned due to moving out of town. Gene Matthew was appointed to fill the vacancy when Keuchle moved but he died in March, according to the city clerk’s office.

