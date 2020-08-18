Trying to catch up

Joe Caroon leads his kids Aubrey, 8 and Leo, 5 on a fun and fast paced chase around the Hibbing High School Thursday morning. Caroon was riding an electric powered scooter called a one wheel.

 Mark Sauer

