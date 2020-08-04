Transitional help

On July 24th, Hibbing Elks Lodge staff and members presented the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans (MACV) & the current resident of United Way of Northeastern Minnesota (UWNEMN)’s transitional home for veterans with a donation of Walmart gift cards, Holiday Gas gift cards, Super One Foods gift cards, and “move-in” baskets full of essentials on Friday, July 24.. One basket and set of gift cards was given directly to the home’s current resident for his upcoming transition to private sector housing. The remaining cards and baskets will be given to future residents of the veterans’ transitional home, the only home of its kind in our region which is located in Hibbing.