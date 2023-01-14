saloons

In 1896, the bartenders (also known as “saloon keepers” or “tavern keepers”) of Hibbing posed for this fine portrait. The men’s names, and in some cases their place of employment, were recorded but not identified by person. They were simply recorded as: A. Smith (Smith and Burke), Joe Lamere, Jim Arnold (Smith and Burke), Frank Richardson (Hotel Superior), Jack/John Casey (Hotel Hibbing), Billy Nevill (Hotel Northern), Paddy Harrington, George McCarthy (G.W. Hardman and Co.), Mike Lang, Tom McAnn, L. Baskins, Mike McKanna.

 ~ PHOTO COURTESY OF HIBBING HISTORICAL SOCIETY AUBIN COLLECTION

Last weekend here on the Years of Yore page readers traveled back to the early days of European settlement on the Iron Ranges of Northern Minnesota. Today, Part 2 takes us back again to those days in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

Today’s story continues to be based on the article written by Barbara E. Lampaa for the September 1976 edition of “Range History,” a quarterly publication of the Iron Range Historical Society located in McKinley, Minnesota. Her research for this article included the books “History of Finns in Minnesota” (1957, Minnesota Finnish-American Historical Society) by Hans Wasastjerna; “Three Iron Mining Towns” (1938) by Paul Landis; and the article “Incredible Ely” (1974) by John Somrock from the American Forests magazine.

