Last weekend here on the Years of Yore page readers traveled back to the early days of European settlement on the Iron Ranges of Northern Minnesota. Today, Part 2 takes us back again to those days in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
Today’s story continues to be based on the article written by Barbara E. Lampaa for the September 1976 edition of “Range History,” a quarterly publication of the Iron Range Historical Society located in McKinley, Minnesota. Her research for this article included the books “History of Finns in Minnesota” (1957, Minnesota Finnish-American Historical Society) by Hans Wasastjerna; “Three Iron Mining Towns” (1938) by Paul Landis; and the article “Incredible Ely” (1974) by John Somrock from the American Forests magazine.
Here in Northern Minnesota we have several excellent historical societies and museums that, often staffed by dedicated volunteers, work tirelessly to find, preserve, and share the stories of this area. One place to visit for these stories is the Minnesota Discovery Center located in Chisholm, Minnesota. I mention this wonderful place in particular today because Barbara Lampaa’s article mentions a lot about saloons, one of the earliest types of business established across the Iron Ranges. Over at the Discovery Center, their newest exhibit is titled “Never Dry: The Rise of Prohibition on the Iron Range.” Information about the exhibit says that it “takes you on a journey of booze, bootlegging, and busts in true Iron Range fashion.”
Joe and I were at the very well-attended opening of this fine exhibit. People were learning a lot and also remembering many stories they themselves had heard from parents and grandparents concerning this topic. The exhibit is very engaging, making use of photos and artifacts from not only the Discovery Center’s own collection, but borrowed from other museums as well. The Hibbing Historical Society contributed some interesting items, for example.
I encourage readers to make a little trip to the Discovery Center to learn more about this topic, and enjoy and learn from the other exhibits as well.
---
The early white settlers to this land of Northern Minnesota found stretches of wilderness, mines, hard winters and isolation. Fellow workers spoke several languages, but maybe not the language of the recent arrival. Work hours were long and sometimes pay was good for the time, but prices were high in any store that was even available.
And the isolation…
The separate Mining Locations and camps established their own form of law and order. A man made do with what he had, and took things pretty much as he found them.
And that included isolation.
Keep in mind the fact that though the Vermilion Range mines were fairly well established by 1890, the land west of the town of Mesaba (Located near Embarrass, it was later called “Old Mesaba,” perhaps to distinguish it from the Mesabi Range.) was still virtually uncharted to most white men. Explorers such as E.J. Longyear coming into the area in 1890 could take the train from Duluth to Mesaba, but from there had to walk to their destination.
There were no roads, though there were trails and pathways that had been established over many years by the native people who lived here. These trails might lead from one lake with good fishing or wild rice beds to another, but the timber cruisers or minerals prospectors often needed to break away from these established trails. The trip from Mesaba to the Mountain Iron region in 1890 took three days, with at least one overnight stop on the way near what is now Biwabik.
There was no town of Virginia until 1892, and no Hibbing until then either. Until 1895, when the Duluth, Missabe and Northern Railroad was extended to Eveleth, the mail was delivered to Eveleth by dog cart and sled.
And so we see men away from an established home, with little evidence of a permanency that they would recognize anywhere around them.
The very nature of lumbering or mining camps was unsettled and impermanent. Once an area of forest was taken down and logs sent on to the sawmill, it was time for the lumberjacks to move on. Iron ore mines opened and closed without notice and the small mining companies often folded overnight. Hastily constructed housing was assembled and dismantled with the closing of a mine, and thus its Location housing was no longer needed.
The larger mining companies offered better housing, but many men lived in a boarding house or even tar paper shacks where it was not uncommon to wake on a winter morning with hair frozen to the wall.
Advertisements in the newspapers back home and agents that met boats at the docks in New York told the immigrant that in Minnesota’s “iron fields” there was work for all, high wages, streets paved with gold, where a man could make his fortune easily in a few years. And many did come with the intention of returning to their fatherland in a few years.
There was work available, that was certain, and the work was hard. In some of the mines there were cave-ins, and life was cheap. If one or twelve men died, there were plenty of immigrants arriving tomorrow. Wages were quite good, but the price of everything was high, making saving impossible. The great fortune was never accumulated by most, and often the immigrant miner had to abandon all hopes of ever being able to return to his home country with gold weighing down his suitcase. Some had hopes of bringing a family over here, and some did encourage siblings to make the journey. There was work, after all, and maybe it would be easier to save if they pooled their money and it would be less lonely after being so far apart.
Despondency ran high, and the suicide rate was phenomenal. A report in the Virginia newspaper, the “Enterprise,” on April 29, 1904, reads, “There have been 160 accidental deaths on the Iron Range during the past year. Of this number, thirty-five lost their lives in mine disasters, twenty-two died of alcoholism, and nine met death by gun-shot wounds. The remainder represent suicides, victims of skull fractures, men who were crushed in the woods, those who died of exposure to the cold or were drowned or cremated.”
Disasters also took a toll on testing a human’s endurance. Albert E. Bickford, a pioneer of early Virginia, recalled the Virginia Fire of 1893.
“The fire was caused by just the kind of weather we have recently gone through. It was extremely dry. Everything was like a tinderbox. A single spark could start a fire.
“Different sections of town were being cleared of brush which was all thrown into huge piles on the outskirts of town. It was a Sunday afternoon when somebody carelessly set fire to one of the piles. This fire spread rapidly until it got beyond the control of the hastily organized firefighters.
“After the fire there was nothing left. Everything was razed. Deprived of shelter and food, the residents slept on lumber piles and rude tents made out of blankets.
“Aid did not come until Monday afternoon when a train loaded with provisions contributed by Duluth charities arrived. It is hard to believe that no one was killed in this fire, as people died in other terrible fires in those years elsewhere in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The loss of property was huge. Most of the women and children were taken to Iron Junction to stay in better housing there, but the men stayed in Virginia and with the hardiness of the pioneer began to reconstruct their homes and businesses on the charred ruins.”
This fire had taken less than an hour to destroy Virginia. Those who stayed to rebuild also faced the severe economic depression of 1893. Unemployment rose in that year and those who could not find work were paid a mere $1.10 a day from charities.
But rebuild they did, and by April 1, 1895, Virginia had become a real city with board sidewalks, new buildings, a large sawmill, a new mine, and small businesses developing. In five months the population grew to 5,000.
And then, again, on July 7, 1900, a fire began, this time in one of the sawmills. Imagine the task of beginning again, from nothing, virtually in the middle of nowhere.
But gradually, as the steel mills of the east increased their need for Minnesota’s iron ore, the roots of permanency took hold. Lumber camps and the sawmills began turning out the hundreds of board feet of lumber needed to construct the new towns, and test pitting and diamond drilling determined that there was indeed ore on the Ranges to be mined for generations.
Families moved in, and the numerous needs of community life began to be filled.
Pastor E.N. Raymond presented the first religious service held in Virginia in a barroom on Sunday, April 23, 1893. This was not unusual as many religious services were held in saloons across the Range in those years. The saloons were, apparently, often the nicest and largest space in the villages until real churches could be constructed.
Other signs of “civilization” were starting to be evident in many of the new Range towns. Boarding houses sprang up, offering good food, with moose and deer meat provided by hunters at 1 ½ cent per pound. There might be several dozen men at a time crowded around the boarding house table, many surely hoping that the time would soon come when he could live in his own house with just his own family at the table.
More women, often the sisters of men already here, were coming to northern Minnesota. They might find work in a boarding house or store. They might meet a nice, hardworking lumber man or miner. Teachers were hired as more children were born and grew up on the Range, and fine schools were built, even at some of the small Mining Locations.
Temperance societies sprang up in many towns, attempting to curb alcoholism and redeem the young men. Their gatherings featured lectures, “clean” entertainment, choral groups, brass bands, and they promoted reading and lending libraries, and provided sickness and burial benefits.
It is telling that the first ordinance passed by the town council in Nashwauk in 1902 regulated the sale and consumption of intoxicating beverages. Water was provided to homes in Nashwauk at a rate of 50 cents a month, and by 1903 the Main Street there was flanked by board sidewalks.
Finnish folks on the Range held midsummer festivals with athletic events, prizes and trophies. The Virginia Workers’ Society built the three-story Socialist Opera House on Walnut Street (now First Street North). It became the cultural center for the area.
At the schools, programs were well-attended as a community’s adults came to hear the young people sing, play instruments, or speak the words of poets. Adults who had decided to make America their home took citizenship classes and learned to read and write in English.
These things all indicate what was important to people here if they were to stay.
Frontier mores began to fade. Solid government, education, religion, and culture had come to the Iron Range. A new era was underway.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.