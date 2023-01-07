So here is a new year—2023! It’s January, and here on the Iron Range it is cold and there’s snow on the trees and the ground. Those things seem to have been the same here for many hundreds of years.
But other things have changed, of course. This land, home to the Indigenous People, has been altered in many ways. The first non-Indigenous People who came here built shelters that are now gone. The original white pine forests that grew here for so long have largely been replaced by second or even third or fourth growth trees. Open pit mines now sprawl across this land with some of those mines, once emptied of their ore, having become new lakes, adding to Minnesota’s other 10,000.
Let’s travel back in time to the pioneer days of over 120 years ago here in northern Minnesota. Iron Range towns were just being founded. Some of those towns are gone now, too, but others are still here. Back then, they were just starting out, just putting down roots, foundations that we, in 2023, can look back at. We may look back at those times in awe, amazement, shock, or sadness. But if we look back carefully, we will probably find there is something to learn.
This article was published in the September 1976 edition of “Range History,” a quarterly publication of the Iron Range Historical Society. This article was written by Barbara E. Lampaa. Her research for this article included the books “History of Finns in Minnesota” (1957, Minnesota Finnish-American Historical Society) by Hans Wasastjerna, “Three Iron Mining Towns” (1938) by Paul Landis, and the article “Incredible Ely” (1974) by John Somrock from the American Forests magazine.
---
The saloon door opened wide, and in rode a thirsty fellow, horse and all, up to the polished oak bar. He ordered a beer, consumed it with relish, turned his horse and rode out again, without even having dismounted.
A thin wisp of a man with tired bones and dusty clothes picked his way carefully along the high board walks on Main Street. The hour was late. Empty beer barrels were rolled out the saloon doors ready to be hauled away and replaced by fresh kegs come morning. Dim moonlight offered little assistance as he tried to recognize the shadowy figures moving quickly towards him. Whump! Instant blackness followed by the feel of cold, damp earth. His month’s payroll is gone! He returned to work tomorrow a wiser but still lonely man.
The “Wild West”? Deadwood? Cheyenne?
No; the mining towns of the Iron Range in Northeastern Minnesota.
These were typical scenes in the early days of life here in the late 19th and early 20th Centuries. In the following decades, most every community had “old timers” who could tell colorful or tragic tales about those earlier years. When we look around us today, and quickly travel from town to town along modern highways to eat in a variety of restaurants or shop in interesting stores, it is difficult to picture those years back then and the rugged men and women who established our present communities.
In the 1880s and 1890s, the saloon was typically the town’s social center. “There friends and strangers met, meetings were held, the latest news was reported and repeated,” stated a fellow who recalled those days. On payroll days the timbermen and miners looked forward to an evening of gambling, drinking and card playing.
Or they simply went to the saloon to socialize; often the saloons sold soft drinks as well as liquor, and there was nowhere else to go after work or on Sundays and holidays.
But it is probably safe to say that alcohol was the main attraction, though, for in Hibbing in 1895, the residents drank over a carload of Fitcher’s Beer daily. There were thirty saloons in the village and they were increasing at the rate of one a day for several months.
The saloon keeper was considered to be a respectable business man and was a powerful figure in the administration of community affairs. He controlled the politics in the city of Virginia through the “lumberjack vote” in the early days and was to be reckoned with in every election. Early settlers tell of the streets being crowded with drunken lumberjacks in the spring of every year when those who had received their winter earnings boarded the first train to get to town and the saloon as soon as possible.
The “scarlet ladies” were there to receive them and to encourage them in their drinking—the women maybe getting some bonus pay from the saloon keeper. The lumberjack would wake up a day (or three!) later with a splitting headache and empty pocketbook, having been “rolled” by the bartenders or female hangers-on in the saloons.
On election day the men were sometimes given free drinks and told how to vote.
But the saloon keeper might also on occasion be a money lender to a man in serious money trouble, or a banker that helped a man by locking away a man’s money when the man would admit if the money was in his pocket, then it would soon disappear. The saloon keeper could be a confidant who listened to many a tale of high hopes, broken dreams, and families in a far distant land.
Drunkenness was accepted as common place. Prostitutes were tolerated by many citizens. Gambling was an admitted vice, but also seen as a “social activity.” One reason that saloons and the things that went on there were tolerated was that they were a big source of income to the community. Gambling dens and houses of prostitution paid fines in advance, permitting them to operate without interference.
Early Eveleth had 42 saloons, each paying a $500 license fee to the city and $25 to the state. Hotels and inns could also serve liquor if they paid the city $25 a year, and there were 180 of these establishments in Eveleth. Each week six or seven freight carloads of beer were brought into Eveleth, with additional shipments for holidays. The city’s income in that period was $30,000 with $20,000 being from saloon keepers, $5,000 being fines from gambling places, and $5,000 from “shady houses.”
The saloons and “houses” could also be hangouts for gamblers and out-and-out criminals, and shootings and knifings were regular events. Arguments were settled with fists, knives, and guns. Often when someone was killed, the body was dumped on the railroad tracks to await the night train. The victim was listed as having had “too much whiskey and hit by train.”
This rugged and wild atmosphere was reflected in the names of some of the old saloons in Ely: First and Last Chance, Bucket of Blood, Pork Chop Casey’s, Faro Mike’s, and the U&I Bar. Evangelist Billy Sunday, visiting Ely in those early days, remarked that “The only difference between Ely and Hell is that Ely has a railroad into it.”
(Let me say here that I think Ely is a great place and during my lifetime I have had many wonderful times in Ely that did not involve liquor or general rowdiness!)
Can you imagine 2,000 loggers and 1,500 miners coming into a town on paydays? An old logger is quoted as saying, “The old days, when we came down from the woods, were glorious ones. For the first few days we owned the town. The constable and sheriff either had business in some neighboring town or they just locked themselves up in their houses. The wild dissipation we indulged in and the amount of villainous whiskey that we consumed would kill anyone except one possessed with a constitution such as a winter’s campaign in the woods insures. The boisterous laughter and the maddening yells must have been anything but reassuring to peaceful citizens. However, to their credit be it said that those rough loggers were as a rule a good-natured gang. They did not molest anyone unless some overzealous officer attempted to interfere. Then there was trouble!”
Women were scarce in the lumber camps and early mining locations. Husbands and sweethearts preferred not to send for them until communities were fairly well established. Some of the women who did live in the towns in those early years could be labeled “demimonde”. It was one of the few ways a woman was allowed to earn money, after all. In Mountain Iron in 1899 the ratio of men to women was 6 to 1, and it is said that when a women would appear to apply for work in one of the boarding houses, remarks and attention paid to her were so rude that often generous wages of up to $5.00 a day were refused and the woman would take the next train out of town to a more settled and civilized city.
Wild and reckless men—yes, it would appear that they were a rowdy and immoral lot. But, no.
These men were our fathers, grandfathers, great-grandfathers. They came from eastern states or the Atlantic coast of Canada. Some had forefathers and foremothers who had emigrated a generation or more earlier. They came from Scandinavia and Finland, Slovenia, Germany, France, England, Cornwall, Wales, Ireland, Italy, Russia—all of the countries of northern, central, and southern Europe.
They were most often poor and disenchanted. Some were escaping conscription into an army for a government who gave no help to the ordinary people of the country. These immigrants were landless and disinherited. They were idealists and dreamers, fortune seekers and adventurers. They came from a variety of backgrounds. Mothers had nursed them and kissed them. Fathers had taught them some skills. The church in their home community had guided them. They came with hopes and ideas of a new and better life. They took a chance that life in the New World would offer them something more than they had in the Old World.
—
To be continued next weekend….
