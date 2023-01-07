saloons

It’s 1898, and you are raising a glass to the New Year in Thomas Roddy’s Saloon in North Hibbing. Notice the shiny bartop and fancy front windows. Thomas Roddy ran a classy establishment! The men appear to be from a variety of backgrounds and jobs, based on their clothes and facial hair. Notice that they all wear hats—apparently men didn’t remove their hats when entering a saloon. Let’s hope they all lived long, prosperous lives here on the Iron Range.

 ~ PHOTO COURTESY OF HIBBING HISTORICAL SOCIETY

So here is a new year—2023! It’s January, and here on the Iron Range it is cold and there’s snow on the trees and the ground. Those things seem to have been the same here for many hundreds of years.

But other things have changed, of course. This land, home to the Indigenous People, has been altered in many ways. The first non-Indigenous People who came here built shelters that are now gone. The original white pine forests that grew here for so long have largely been replaced by second or even third or fourth growth trees. Open pit mines now sprawl across this land with some of those mines, once emptied of their ore, having become new lakes, adding to Minnesota’s other 10,000.

